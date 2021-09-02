The area's biggest high school football rivalry is back, just a bit earlier than usual this season.
The Port Charlotte Pirates travel to Punta Gorda to take on the Charlotte Tarpons on Friday night in the 41st meeting between the two teams.
The Daily Sun takes a look about at some of the highlights of this storied game over the years.
1982: Charlotte 42, Port Charlotte 0
THE FIRST GAME
Billy Midgett threw a touchdown pass to Alex Guzman for the first score in the series. The Tarpons used a balanced attack to roll over coach Dave Lantz’s young Pirates, who didn’t have any seniors. Midgett completed 15 of 26 passes for 254 yards for coach Keith Goodwin’s Tarpons, while Port Charlotte halfback Tim Hornish rushed for 65 yards.
1983: Charlotte 39, Port Charlotte 0
1984: Charlotte 28, Port Charlotte 14
1985: Charlotte 38, Port Charlotte 3
1986: Charlotte 7, Port Charlotte 0
1987: Charlotte 23, Port Charlotte 6
1988: Charlotte 25, Port Charlotte 0
1989: Charlotte 24, Port Charlotte 0
1990: Port Charlotte 14, Charlotte 12
THE FIRST PIRATES WIN
Pirates quarterback Brian Cann connected with Chris Varisco on the most celebrated touchdown pass in Port Charlotte history, giving the Pirates their first victory in the series. Trailing 12-7 with 35 seconds to play, the Pirates faced a fourth-and-17 from their 21-yard line. Cann fired the ball downfield, where it deflected off a Charlotte defensive back and into the arms of Varisco, who scampered the final 28 yards to a victory that stunned the overflow crowd at Tarpon Stadium. It was the Pirates’ second lead of the night. Hamm’s 2-yard run with 7:35 to play gave the Pirates a 7-6 lead. Charlotte’s Anthony Jones then put the Tarpons back on top with a 15-yard touchdown with 1:43 to play. Charlotte, which won the district crown, dropped to 8-2. Port Charlotte, under first-year coach Tom Mut, finished 5-5.
1991: Charlotte 34, Port Charlotte 9
1992: Charlotte 24, Port Charlotte 10
1993: Charlotte 25, Port Charlotte 22
1994: Charlotte 14, Port Charlotte 10
1995: Charlotte 41, Port Charlotte 7
1996: Charlotte 37, Port Charlotte 3
1997: Charlotte 56, Port Charlotte 7
1998: Charlotte 38, Port Charlotte 6
1999: Charlotte 20, Port Charlotte 10
2000: Charlotte 61, Port Charlotte 25
2001: Charlotte 20, Port Charlotte 17
2002: Charlotte 42, Port Charlotte 7
FOR THE DISTRICT TITLE
On the 20th anniversary of his father leading Charlotte to victory in the first win of the series, Tarpons quarterback Justin Midgett put on a brilliant display. He completed a season-best 29 of 43 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns as Charlotte clinched the District 4A-10 title against their rivals before an estimated 7,000 fans. Charlotte outgained the Pirates, 481-187, and went on to finish 13-1, reaching the state semifinals. Port Charlotte also reached the playoffs and finished with a school-record 8 wins.
2003: Charlotte 42, Port Charlotte 10
2004: Charlotte 38, Port Charlotte 10
2005: Charlotte 21, Port Charlotte 10
2006: Charlotte 6, Port Charlotte 0
2007: Port Charlotte 28, Charlotte 19
2008: Charlotte 28, Port Charlotte 7
2009: Charlotte 51, Port Charlotte 7
2010: Charlotte 49, Port Charlotte 9
2011: Charlotte 21, Port Charlotte 7
2012: Port Charlotte 13, Charlotte 0
2012: Charlotte 10, Port Charlotte 7
AN UNUSUAL MEETING
It has been a landmark season for Port Charlotte. The Pirates had welcomed back favorite son Jordan Ingman as head coach and the former standout quarterback and Wofford College graduate guided the Pirates to a 13-0 victory against their rivals. It was just the third win in series history for the Pirates, but Port Charlotte couldn’t entirely free themselves of the Tarpons. When Port Charlotte and Charlotte landed in a three-way tie with Lemon Bay for the District 7A-11 title, the two teams met again, playing for a half. Charlotte pulled out the tie-breaking win as both defeated the Mantas. The Pirates finished the season 8-3 while Charlotte went 6-5.
2013: Port Charlotte 33, Charlotte 28
PIRATES WIN DISTRICT TITLE
A watershed moment in rivalry history for the Pirates. In addition to winning consecutive games in the series for the first time, Port Charlotte secured the district title. It was dramatic, too. Trailing 28-27 in the fourth quarter, the Pirates mounted a 71-yard drive, all on the ground, converting a fourth down along the way. Martin Luther scored from 2 yards out and the celebrations began. The Pirates would win their first two playoff games that season before they fell, finishing with a program-best 10 wins. Charlotte went 6-5.
2014: Charlotte 26, Port Charlotte 14
2015: Charlotte 58, Port Charlotte 8
ANOTHER TITLE GAME
This game was for another district title, but it was a mismatch. In the most-lopsided outcome in series history, Charlotte spotted the visiting Pirates an 8-0 lead before scoring 58 unanswered points to secure the title. The first two points came on a safety when a Pirates’ snap sailed out of the end zone. That was the turning point, as the Tarpons scored on their next seven possessions. Port Charlotte lost three fumbles and threw an interception along the way. Maleek Williams ran for 113 yards on six carries, including touchdown runs of 2 and 64 yards. Charlotte would make another deep playoff run, finishing 12-1. Port Charlotte went 7-5, their season ending in a familiar way (see below).
2015: Charlotte 41, Port Charlotte 17
THE ONLY PLAYOFF MEETING
In an epic performance, running back Elijah Mack rushed 22 times for 143 yards and all five touchdowns in the first-ever meeting between the two rivals in postseason play, this meeting being for a trip to the Region 6A-3 final. At one point, Mack scored touchdowns on three consecutive carries. For Port Charlotte, Brennan Norus had 27 carries for 118 yards, scoring with 2.8 seconds remaining for the final margin.
2016: Charlotte 21, Port Charlotte 17
BATTLE OF UNBEATENS
In what easily was the most-hyped meeting in series history, the two teams met for the first time as unbeatens and were playing for a district title. Port Charlotte raced out to a 17-0 lead against the visiting Tarpons, but Charlotte stormed back. The go-ahead score would come on a lucky bounce. Midway through the fourth quarter Maleek Williams fumbled as he crossed the goal line, but teammate Andrew Grace recovered it for the score. Port Charlotte drove down the field on their ensuing possession, but Dee Hicks nabbed a game-sealing interception. Port Charlotte finished 8-2 while Charlotte once more went 12-1, reaching the state semifinals.
2017: Charlotte 24, Port Charlotte 21
2018: Charlotte 21, Port Charlotte 14
2019: Port Charlotte 24, Charlotte 20
2020: Charlotte 31, Port Charlotte 28
THE LAST TIME
Charlotte junior kicker Tyler Amaral drilled a 28-yard field goal with 2.5 seconds to play at Pirates Cove while the Pirates coaching staff was on the field trying to call a timeout, propelling the Tarpons to a 31-28 victory in the 40th regular season meeting between the two Peace River rivals. Port Charlotte took an early lead, but Charlotte stormed back on the arm and legs of senior quarterback John Busha. In all, Busha ran for 192 yards on 22 carries and in the second half passed for 225 yards (264 overall). Port Charlotte finished the year 5-4 while Charlotte went 7-3. Both lost to Palmetto Ridge in the postseason.
