On paper, one team comes into tonight riding high with an extra week of preparation while the other carries the baggage of a two-game losing streak.
In the history book, Port Charlotte (5-1) and Charlotte (4-2) are playing in the Peace River Rivalry for the 40th time — the Tarpons own a 33-5 record in the annual meeting and a 1-0 postseason mark.
In reality, what happens at Pirate Cove in front of a coronavirus-reduced capacity crowd of 550 will have as much to do with emotion and community pride as much as it does raw talent and execution.
“Part of playing at Charlotte and Port Charlotte is that I believe our rivalry is one of the best around,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. “It’s a small-town feel. It’s pretty cool. There’s a lot of passion on both sides and it’s really neat for our players, who usually get to play it in front of 10,000 people.”
Though that particular good memory won’t be made this year, Ingman said there was still plenty to be grateful for.
“It is sad our kids won’t get to play in front of a big crowd, but I’ll look at the positive and be thankful they do get to play in a rivalry game,” he said. “Is it the format we like? No, but we have to be thankful for what we’ve got.”
What the fans have are two teams that made strong playoff runs a year ago and appear poised to do it again.
PIRATE POWER
Port Charlotte brings a high-powered offense and an underrated defense to bear.
And a “Bear” to lead it.
Logan Rogers led Class 6A in touchdown passes (17) going into the bye week, thanks to a pair of big-play receivers and a stout offensive line. Solomon Luther has 32 receptions for 622 yards and 10 touchdowns. Alex Perry is averaging 27 yards per reception while hauling in seven scores.
“He’s a three-year starter,” Ingman said. “He’s really tough and talented, so we’ve reformatted everything to suit his skill strengths.”
Ingman said there were three parts to the Pirates’ successful passing game. Rogers – known as “Bear” to his teammates – provides the first attribute with his experience and talent.
“We haven’t had a guy with the talent of Bear,” Ingman said. “Bear is never rattled.”
Ingman recalls a 4th-and-6 situation against Hardee County in Rogers’ first varsity game as a sophomore when Rogers hit his receiver in stride for a key first down.
“I said then that this young man has got a different mentality,” he said. “Not many sophomores in their first varsity game would have the ability to keep his composure and make that throw.”
The second key is provided by Luther and Perry. The third is an offensive line, replete with bookend tackles that can properly pass protect.
“There have been years where we have two out of the three or one out of the three, but if you are missing any of them, you can’t do it successfully.”
Charlotte coach Wade Taylor said the Pirates’ attention to detail is as good as any team the Tarpons have seen this season.
“They are talented but the thing about Port Charlotte is they’re not extravagant in what they do; they just do it really well,” Taylor said. “That makes a big difference when you’re playing someone like that. You have to pay attention. The things they do, they do very, very well.”
TARPON TROUBLE
The Tarpons started the season 4-0, including an impressive 35-21 win against Braden River, the team that most resembles the Pirates. In recent weeks, though, Charlotte stumbled at Fort Myers and Palmetto.
What made the two losses especially difficult to stomach was Charlotte’s self-inflicted wounds.
“The Fort Myers and Palmetto games were winnable games for us,” Taylor said. “We had too many turnovers and we made too many mistakes.”
Two interceptions and just 9 points mustered on five trips into the red zone doomed Charlotte at Fort Myers. At Palmetto, two interceptions, a fumble and 17 penalties short-circuited the offense and squandered an impressive defensive effort in a 24-14 loss to the high-powered Tigers, a team that defeated Port Charlotte 43-7 in September.
“For us to hold that team to 24 points, that was huge,” Taylor said. “And realistically, we had our chances. We were right there. You take care of those things right there and that’s when success happens.
“It’s not like we quit on those two games,” Taylor continued. “We had some unfortunate breaks, and that’s what happens.”
IN THE WATER
Both teams are likely to be at the top of their game on Friday night. With last season’s 24-20 win, Port Charlotte snapped a six-game rivalry losing streak that included a 41-17 loss to the Tarpons in the second round of the 2015 playoffs. In the process, Ingman became the winningest Pirates coach in the rivalry history, picking up his third win.
The coaching staffs at both schools are alumni, which gives the annual meetings an additional flavor. It is something Charlotte has done for decades and something that has led to a much more competitive rivalry since Ingman’s arrival.
“There’s a group of us who care about this, care about these kids, care about this program and care about this community,” said Ingman, who first noticed what an all-alumni staff could do during his playing days under Wofford coach Mike Ayers.
“The reason it’s better is because when you lose, it hurts more,” said Ingman, who graduated from Port Charlotte in 2007 and returned in 2012. “When it’s your home and your school, you take it so much more seriously. You take pride in it.”
Taylor agreed.
“That is important. It’s important to us and it’s important to Port Charlotte,” said Taylor, who graduated from Charlotte in 1985 and has been on the staff for the past 27 seasons. “We have a larger fan base and alumni base and you can’t fault Port Charlotte for trying to create the same thing. I don’t care what year it is, it’s an extremely emotional football game and you have to take that stuff seriously.”
Players to watch: Port Charlotte — Logan Rogers, Jakeemis Pelham, Alex Perry, Solomon Luther, Virgil Luther, Abel Marquez Jr., Jaekwon Pringle, Diego Gabaldon, Charlie Vanamburg, Dekwann Martin.
Charlotte — John Busha, Isaac White, Brayan Augustin, Tai’Viahn Kelly, Ethan Redden, Nelson Daniels, John Gamble, Keon Jones, Jaden Opalach, Niqueu Graham, Justus Pagan, Logan Pritchard, Cael Newton.
Last meeting: 24-20 Port Charlotte win on Oct. 18, 2019.
Prediction: Vinnie Portell (22-5): Port Charlotte 35-14; Scott Zucker (21-6): Port Charlotte 28-21; Patrick Obley (22-5): No prediction.
American Heritage (3-1) at Venice (6-1), 7 p.m.The Venice High football team is still figuring out what it’s capable of in 2020.
Since a Week 1 loss to IMG Academy, the Indians have steamrolled their competition — including handing Lakeland its fourth home loss in the past 18 years.
However, it’ll be a challenge for Venice to keep that up when American Heritage comes to Powell-Davis Stadium this Friday at 7 p.m.
American Heritage was ranked as the No. 20 team in the nation by MaxPreps before a 3-0 loss to Trinity Christian Academy — a team Venice beat, 50-49 in 2OT in 2019 — dropped them down to No. 66 in the U.S. and No. 11 in the state this past week.
“I don’t think we’re gonna score 60,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “We’re gonna have to work for everything we can get. (Quarterback) Colin (Blazek) is the X-factor. He’s special. When you have a guy back there who is as good as him, hopefully that will present (American Heritage) with a problem.”
Players to watch: Colin Blazek, Weston Wolff, Ethan Mort, Charles Brantley, Steffan Johnson, Jayshon Platt, Da’Marion Escort, Myles Weston, Keyon Sears, Logan Ballard, Damon Wilson Jr., Wesley Piggins, Elliot Washington.
Last meeting: N/A.
Prediction: Portell: Venice 24-17; Zucker: Venice 14-13; Obley: Venice 28-14.
Lemon Bay (5-1) at Avon Park (2-3), 7:30 p.m.The Mantas have been rolling since a 33-27 Week 1 loss to King’s Academy — winning five straight including three consecutive wins by at least 40 points.
What’s been particularly impressive about Lemon Bay’s run is that the defense has stepped up to match the offense’s output. The Mantas have now posted three shutouts in a row as veteran players such as Henry Schouten and Louis Baldor have stepped up to lead the way.
Avon Park, on the other hand, is coming off back-to-back blowout losses in which it couldn’t score. The teams’ only common opponent — Lake Placid — lost to Lemon Bay, 42-0, last week and lost, 14-6, to Avon Park in Week 1.
Players to watch: Austin Andrle, Jason Hogan, Jacob Sekach, Aaron Pasick, Henry Schouten, Louis Baldor, Chris Domoracki, Mitch Ramsey, Everett Baker.
Last meeting: 35-6 Lemon Bay win on Oct. 18, 2019.
Prediction: Portell: Lemon Bay 42-7; Zucker: Lemon Bay 32-7; Obley: Lemon Bay 35-7.
DeSoto County (0-6) at Estero (1-3), 7 p.m.The Bulldogs were two points away from winning their first game of the season as LaBelle snuck past them, 7-6, last week.
It was the only close game of the year for DeSoto and the first time it scored against first-string competition.
But even though the Bulldogs couldn’t pull out the upset, another opportunity awaits this week. Estero has won just one game — 21-16 over Cape Coral last week — and has lost to LaBelle, Island Coast and Bonita Springs.
This is one of the most evenly matched games of the year for the Bulldogs.
Players to watch: Andy Garibay, Keimar Richardson, Blas Cervantes, Shon Galloway, Jalen Taylor.
Last meeting: 35-0 DeSoto County win on Oct. 18, 2019.
Prediction: Portell: DeSoto County 14-7; Zucker: DeSoto County 10-7; DeSoto County 12-7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.