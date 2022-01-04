Recognition has continued to pour in for the Venice High football team since its dominating state championship run last month.
Adding to the honors, coach John Peacock was announced as the 8A Coach of the Year by the Florida Dairy Farmers while quarterback Ryan Browne was named the 8A Player of the Year — as each won a statewide media vote.
Peacock (167 points) and Browne (124 points) blew out the competition in voting as each took first place by over 30 points.
This is Peacock’s second coach of the year award after he won both the 7A Coach of the Year and the overall Florida Coach of the Year in 2017 for winning his first state championship as a head coach.
Now, Peacock will have a chance to win Florida Coach of the Year once again while Browne will be in the running for Mr. Florida Football.
After transferring from Riverview High to Venice for his senior season, Browne turned into an undeniable leader and performed best when it mattered most.
The 6-foot-5 dual-threat quarterback finished with 2,636 passing yards with a 60% completion percentage and 31 touchdown passes to seven interceptions. Also a weapon with his feet, he rushed 106 times for 534 yards and eight more scores.
Browne, who recently received his first D-I offer from Western Michigan, was nearly perfect through three quarters against Apopka in the state final — completing his first 14 attempts while finishing with four touchdown passes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.