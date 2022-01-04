Browne

Ryan Browne was voted as the best player in 8A competition this season by statewide media polled by the Florida Dairy Farmers, and is now up for Mr. Florida Football -- the top honors in the state. 

 SUN PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL

Recognition has continued to pour in for the Venice High football team since its dominating state championship run last month.

Adding to the honors, coach John Peacock was announced as the 8A Coach of the Year by the Florida Dairy Farmers while quarterback Ryan Browne was named the 8A Player of the Year — as each won a statewide media vote.

Peacock (167 points) and Browne (124 points) blew out the competition in voting as each took first place by over 30 points.

This is Peacock’s second coach of the year award after he won both the 7A Coach of the Year and the overall Florida Coach of the Year in 2017 for winning his first state championship as a head coach.

Now, Peacock will have a chance to win Florida Coach of the Year once again while Browne will be in the running for Mr. Florida Football.

After transferring from Riverview High to Venice for his senior season, Browne turned into an undeniable leader and performed best when it mattered most.

The 6-foot-5 dual-threat quarterback finished with 2,636 passing yards with a 60% completion percentage and 31 touchdown passes to seven interceptions. Also a weapon with his feet, he rushed 106 times for 534 yards and eight more scores.

Browne, who recently received his first D-I offer from Western Michigan, was nearly perfect through three quarters against Apopka in the state final — completing his first 14 attempts while finishing with four touchdown passes.

