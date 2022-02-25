VENICE — Michael Peavley is addicted to winning, and he’s had to get creative to find his next fix at Venice High.
The multi-sport senior athlete was told early on in high school that his now 5-foot-9, 180-pound frame would limit him from playing most positions for the Indians varsity football team.
In a matter of months, Peavley set up targets around his yard and had joined an academy focused on learning the art of long snapping.
When football was finished, Peavley stumbled upon lacrosse — a program that was in just its second season at Venice during his freshman year — and joined the team without any prior knowledge of the game.
When spring rolled around, he joined the boys weightlifting team to better prepare himself just in case he was needed to make a tackle on the gridiron.
The dedication has paid off.
The senior won a state championship as the starting long snapper for the Indians this past fall.
He placed 10th at the 3A boys weightlifting state championships last spring, and he has helped the boys lacrosse team evolve into a tough team to beat.
“I don’t really ever get to record any stats or anything, but I don’t mind,” Peavley said after playing is part in Venice's 9-5 win against Sarasota this past Wednesday night. “As long as we’re getting W’s, that’s all that matters.”
Winning here, there
Even when he first started playing football as a defensive lineman at 8 years old, he couldn’t stomach the thought of defeat.
“From when he was very small, I can remember him coming home from his Pop Warner games, and they usually won,” said Michael’s father, Mike Peavley.
“But if they lost, he would be so upset it would take the whole ride to calm him down. We knew if they lost, we’d have to deal with his emotional side, and that carries over today.”
Still coming down from the high of winning a state championship, Peavley isn’t done seeking out competition.
As a fourth-year player for the lacrosse team, he’s turned himself into a valuable defender while also learning the sport and cutting down on his penalties.
“He learned lacrosse, as many of our boys have with this team, in high school,” Venice boys lacrosse coach Jamie Carver said. “He came to us just with a desire to be a part of the program, and he’s earned his way into a starting position.
“Michael is the kind of kid who is going to give it everything he’s got even knowing he won’t get the recognition. As a coach, you wish that every player could be like that. He’s selfless. He’s a team player.”
Six games remain on the schedule for Peavley and the Indians boys lacrosse team. Next up is a game against Out-of-Door Academy at 7 p.m. on March 9. The the regular season wraps up on April 8, with the district tournament beginning on April 11.
“We try to win as many games as we can, and we’ve been getting better and better,” Peavley said. “I think we have a real chance to make a run in the playoffs. We have to get our heads on straight, and keep playing as a team. If one person messes up, like in football with a holding penalty, it can ruin everything.”
Winning everywhere
Even if the lacrosse season doesn’t live up to his expectations, there’s still weightlifting meets to compete in, too, and Peavley has already started strong. The senior placed third in the 183-pound weight class at the Tarpon Invite at Charlotte High earlier this month, including a 345-pound bench press.
His competitive spirit carries over to academics, too.
The senior is qualified for Florida Bright Futures and was recently admitted into the Florida State Honors program, while also working part-time at BrewBurgers.
Due to his size, opportunities to long snap at the next level have been hard to find. But even if Peavley’s days of competitive team sports might soon be over, it’s hard to imagine him not finding his own path to success.
“He’s had community support, parental support and help from his coaches,” Mike Peavley said of his son’s growth. “They’ve taught him discipline, time management and focus.
“From coach (Damon) Wilson or coach (John) Peacock or the entire lacrosse staff or coach (Clay) Burton with weightlifting. Those skills carry off the field, and you see it in his GPA and his test scores. I’m confident that these things will stay with him and translate over into whatever he decides to do next in life.”
