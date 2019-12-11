It would have been easy for Ashton Pennell to be bored and unmotivated last season.
As the goalkeeper for the Venice girls soccer team, the nights in which Pennell was put into pressure situations were few and far between. The Lady Indians went undefeated in the regular season and outscored their opponents, 98-8.
However, that came to an end when Venice and St. Petersburg went to penalty kicks to decide the regional championship and the then-sophomore found herself one-on-one against the Green Devils’ best players and the season on the line.
“It’s a lot of pressure on everyone’s part because it’s offense and defense,” Pennell said of games coming down to penalty kicks. “It was rough because it was just me and another player and they have the whole goal to score.
“It was hard. I know a lot of us were hung up on (the loss to St. Pete) until this season. I know a lot of us still think about it all the time, which kind of sucks. But we’re gonna come back from it this year.”
This season couldn’t be more different for the junior as she’s going up against some of the best talent the state has to offer — including two teams in the top 10 in the nation in American Heritage and Bartram Trail.
The Indians are nowhere near their perfect record of last season at 2-3-1 through the first six matches, but they’ve allowed just six goals so far, a testament to just how good Pennell and the Venice defense can play.
“When Gary (Bolyard) and I sat down and started scheduling the teams that we did, I told Ashton all summer, ‘It’s not gonna be like last year when we’d come in and blow teams out 7-0 or 8-0 and you may touch the ball two or three times,’” associate head coach Lynley Hilligoss said.
“I think she’s handling it very, very well. When she’s been called upon to make some amazing saves, she’s done it. She’s kept us in games and even though we haven’t won some of these games, we’ve played with the best in the state of Florida.”
Pennell dedicates much of her time in the offseason to playing with the club soccer team West Coast Chaos in Englewood, where Hilligoss is the director of of coaching. And when she’s not playing soccer, she’s lifting weights, attending soccer camps and emailing colleges with the hope of earning a scholarship.
But if she keeps playing like she has against one of the most grueling schedules in the state, her play will speak for itself.
One of the best examples of Pennell keeping her team in games came on Nov. 16 against American Heritage, a team ranked No. 3 in FL and No. 5 in the nation.
The junior goalkeeper allowed just one goal toward the very end of the match as she came up with eight saves to keep Venice within striking distance.
“This girl was pulling out some collegiate saves against American Heritage,” said Hilligoss, who was a goalkeeper at Iowa State. “The score could’ve easily been much more than what it was, but she made some phenomenal saves that even I was very impressed with. You see the work that she’s put in up to this point to allow her to do that.”
Against Bartram Trail — the nation’s No. 9 team — she allowed just two goals in the later stages of the match, again helping Venice stay neck-and-neck with one of the country’s best.
And she’s still recorded a pair of clean sheets so far, shutting out Lakewood Ranch and Ponte Vedra in both of Venice’s wins.
But Pennell and the Indians aren’t as concerned with putting out another sterling regular season record as much as they are hoping to avenge a close postseason loss that stopped them from going to the state tournament.
“I think we can go all the way, especially with the way we’ve been playing,” Pennell said. “A lot of these teams we’re playing aren’t in our bracket and we could’ve won all these games.
“Everyone wants it a lot more this year. We felt defeat within feet of where we were going last year, and I think that’s driving us even more to get where we want to be: To go to states and get our rings.”
