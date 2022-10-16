It’s not often when a school can boast a perfect week from its athletic department.
That is precisely what happened for the Bulldogs this past week.
It’s not often when a school can boast a perfect week from its athletic department.
That is precisely what happened for the Bulldogs this past week.
The boys golf team continued its sensational season with a pair of wins to run its record to 10-1. It is the first time any Bulldog boys golf team has reached double figures in the win column. Just three years ago, there was only one player on the team.
The Bulldogs had a couple of matches that were canceled against teams that they had beaten earlier this season or else that win total could be higher.
This week, they easily beat Lake Placid 170-213, then reached the 10-win mark with a 174-176 win against Parrish. Coach Trey Hill said his top five golfers were ready to play at Avon Park tonight and then at Riverdale on Thursday before the district tournament begins the following week.
The Lady Bulldog golfers didn’t have any matches but are trying to schedule two for the upcoming week before going to Parrish for the district tournament on Oct. 24.
The volleyball team got back on the court after Hurricane Ian and capped the perfect week Saturday at North Port with a 3-0 win for their first sweep against the Bobcats in a decade. The Bulldogs will take their 13-7 record into the district tournament as the second seed. They will be hosting tonight and tomorrow night before the district finals on Thursday.
The cross country team finished their regular season with a meet at Lakeland and continued to improve their times. They will be running in the district meet this Friday at Lemon Bay.
The football team had one of those “lifetime memories” game with a thrilling 15-7 win against Booker. The win gave them a 2-0 record in the district. Andy Garibay ignited the team with a 34-yard run to the Tornadoes’ 10. Tocarrum Brown went the final ten yards to knot the score at 7 with 5:07 left in the game.
The Garibay run got the entire team fired up, as they played with a higher intensity level the rest of the game. Late in the game, Justin Felty picked off a tipped pass and took it to the Booker 1 where Garibay punched it in for the winning score with 22 seconds remaining.
The Bulldogs will host the Osceola Warriors in their homecoming game this Friday.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.