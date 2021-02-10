PORT CHARLOTTE - Alex Perry led the way with 20 points as Port Charlotte pounded Cypress Lake, 73-32, in a Class 5A-District 11 boys basketball semifinal Wednesday night.
The Panthers stayed close for the first eight minutes, but a 10-0 run to open the second quarter increased the Pirates lead to 25-9 as Cypress Lake could manage only two baskets in the period. Port Charlotte stretched the lead to 39-14 at halftime on a Navari Johnson lay in at the buzzer and the rout was on.
"The boys played well and they played hard," Pirates coach Kip Rhoten said. "They understand that it's tournament time now. They did what they had to do and I told them to pat themselves on the back. They're one of 32 teams now in 5A that have a chance to compete for a state title, but we've got some business to do Friday night."
Port Charlotte outscored the Panthers 50-19 over the second and third quarters. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock as both coaches cleared their benches.
"When you have a team with that level of talent, with that level of coaching, with that amount of leadership, it's a very, very tall order," Cypress Lake coach John Solak said of the Pirates. "It's the best defensive team we've played all year. One of the best defensive teams I've ever coached against."
The Pirates focused their attention on the Panthers' Junior Sylvestre, who averaged 25 points per game, and held him to just 9.
"He's a good player, and with a good player you just try to make it as difficult as possible for him," Rhoten said. "I thought the little rotation of Jahmari Johnson, Navari Johnson, and Gerald Robinson, I thought those three did a really good job. He never really got a good look, maybe had a layup there one time, but overall every shot that he took he had to earn it."
"Junior is a great kid and he gave it his all," Solak said. "They had a great plan. The pack line was impossible to penetrate tonight for us and they got it done. Kudos to them."
Meanwhile, Perry scored the first two buckets of the game and continued scoring in a variety of ways for the Pirates, including a couple of slam dunks off of feeds from Robinson and Logan Rogers. Jahmari Johnson finished with 10 points, Navari Johnson added 9 and Rogers was next with 8 for Port Charlotte.
Ethan Keller led Cypress Lake (11-15) with 10.
The Pirates, now 15-3, will host the district championship game on Friday night against a familiar foe in Mariner, a 73-71 winner over Ida Baker in the other semifinal.
"It's tournament time now," Rhoten said. "Really, it don't matter if you play good, bad, or in between. It's about winning and advancing, so we advanced to the state playoffs and now we've got a big one Friday night."
