PORT CHARLOTTE — It started innocently enough.
It ended in historic fashion.
Alex Perry broke the Port Charlotte single-game scoring record on Friday night with a 49-point effort against DeSoto County in an 87-53 victory. The previous record of 47 was set by Matt Washington on Dec. 5, 2015 in a double-overtime loss at North Fort Myers.
Perry grew up watching the powerhouse Washington-Sean Price teams at Port Charlotte and counted Price, his cousin, as one of his idols. Unlike Washington, Perry didn’t need any extra time and it was clear he was on a mission from the opening tip, when he drained a 3-point shot on Port Charlotte’s first possession.
He had 15 points by the end of the first quarter, scoring 10 points during a 14-0 run. He had 27 at halftime as Port Charlotte took a commanding 45-23 lead.
In the third quarter, he renewed his quest with a pair of dunks, but was called for a technical foul on his second slam. No matter, his assault on the record book continued unabated. By the end of the third quarter, he had 37 points, then after a put-back with 6:18 to play, he cracked 40.
It marked the second consecutive game of 40 or more points after he poured in 42 in Wednesday’s overtime win against Fort Myers.
“Ever since I got 42, everybody basically has been joking about, ‘Am I going to get the record?’” Perry said. “And once they saw me get close to it, it was all about the record and it just went from there.”
Perry was fouled a short while later and with Port Charlotte leading 71-43, Pirates coach Kip Rhoten prepared to send a mass substitution to the scorer’s table with Perry at the free throw line.
“Honestly, it didn’t even hit me until a couple of my assistant coaches said he’s got a chance,” Rhoten said. “It kind of went against everything I stand for, but they were like, coach, let him try.”
It was Senior Night, after all.
“I said, OK, this only happens once, so this night, Senior Night, I let him go,” Rhoten said. “And you know what? Good for him. I’m happy for him.”
With the team now making a concerted effort to get Perry the record, Perry himself proved to be an impediment. He missed three consecutive free throws, one being waved off when he stepped over the line.
“I was getting pretty frustrated,” Perry said with a laugh. “I’ve just got to calm down and knock them down and not think about the situation next time.”
When he finally drained a pair to get to 47, the crowd started buzzing, knowing he had tied the mark. After a DeSoto bucket, Onix Diaz took the inbounds pass and bounced it to Perry, who went the length of the court, crossed-over DeSoto’s Jerry Bonnane at the elbow, then slipped past Juqarius Jones to the basket for the record-breaker.
“The moment I thought I was close was when I got to 40,” Perry said. “It’s pretty surreal, it happening on Senior Night. Just the perfect moment to get it, really.”
Perry came out of the game shortly after, to thunderous applause.
With the win, Port Charlotte improved to 10-11, but more importantly, appeared to lock up the top seed in next week’s district tournament. In addition to his 49 points, Perry contributed 12 rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals.
“I’m happy that the rest of the team – because I was going to sub them all in – they said, ‘No, coach, leave him in to break it,’” Rhoten said. “It’s important to me that the team was thinking that way, together. I was proud of that.”
Jones led DeSoto County (6-11) with 21 points. Bonnane finished with just two points, but battled Perry in the paint at both ends. DeSoto County was shorthanded Friday due to illnesses.
“It was a tough draw, but my kids continued to fight and play even though we were shorthanded,” DeSoto’s Darrel Nicklow said. “I’m proud of the way we competed. Jerry Bonnane, he played a heckuva game. He stayed in front of Alex the best he could and I do believe I’ve found something.
“The better team won,” Nicklow concluded, “But I think I found something.”
If there’s one ultimate truth about moments, it’s that they are fleeting. And now this one is gone. Time to focus on what’s to come, Rhoten said.
“I believe they should give us the No. 1 seed and that was one of our goals,” he said. “But we have another week to get better. I’m glad for the seniors, everyone can pat you on the back, but we’ve got to wake up tomorrow and start focusing on tournament time.”
Perry agreed. As he had his two cast-like ankle wraps removed with assistance, he said while he is rounding into form, work remains to be done.
“I would say individually, I am (close), but as a team, we’re not really where we need to be yet,” he said before pointing at the banner on the gym wall containing district titles. “We have a couple of games until the tournament and we’ll keep picking it up so we can put another year on that banner.”
