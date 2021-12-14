PORT CHARLOTTE – There came a point in the first half of Tuesday’s game between Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay where Alex Perry decided he had been knocked to the floor one too many times.
He didn’t get mad. He stepped up by stepping out.
Perry scored 21 of his game-high 27 points in the second half to carry the Pirates past a stubborn Lemon Bay, 50-42.
“They were trying to collapse on me a lot in the first half and I was (committing) a lot of turnovers,” Perry said. “So in the second half, I started trying to use my teammates. Once I started using my teammates, everything really opened up for me, scoring-wise."
Perry took advantage of Lemon Bay’s attention by quickly getting the ball out of his hands and moving around the floor. In doing so, he wound up being the guy in the right place at the right time.
He scored all 12 of the Pirates’ third-quarter points.
With the game tied 40-40 midway through the fourth quarter, Perry scored 7 of Port Charlotte’s final 10 points, converting 5 of 6 free throws while clogging up passing lanes and altering Lemon Bay shots at the other end.
“I thought in the second half, he really showed maturity,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. “The first half, he got a little frustrated. They were all over him. When he went in there, they were all over him.
“And then he started letting the game come to him.”
It took a while for Perry’s heroics to make a dent, thanks to Lemon Bay’s relentless ball movement and defensive pressure. Unhappy with how things have transpired of late, the Mantas altered their overall approach prior to Tuesday’s game.
“We sort of took each quarter and broke them into rounds, like boxing,” Huber said. “We had two rounds per quarter, every for minutes. We just played mini, four-minute games and I think that really helped us focus.”
Lemon Bay consistently led by 2-4 points throughout the first three quarters and trailed just 42-40 with under three minutes remaining when Port Charlotte went to a stall to draw out the Mantas defense. The gambit paid off when a Pirate got open underneath the basket. Lemon Bay altered the shot, but Caleb Campos got the rebound and stuck it back in for a 4-point lead with 1:21 to play.
After a fruitless trip down court, the Mantas were then forced to play the fouling game, which put Perry on the line on two of three occasions where he salted the game away.
Perry scored the game’s final points on a breakaway dunk just before the buzzer.
Perry earned a double-double with 10 rebounds. No other Pirate reached double figures in points, but the younger players made up for it with defense and effort on loose balls.
“Once again, we held a team that scored 70-some points the other night to 42. It’s kind of becoming a forte,” Rhoten said. “That’s a senior-oriented team. They’ve been together for a while. That’s going to be a tough team. There are things to look at, but overall, hey, we found a way to win it down the stretch.”
Jake Newcomb led Lemon Bay with 12 points. Zak Morrill added 10.
“That’s a playoff team. They’re as good as anybody in our district, if not the best team in our district,” Huber said. “We came over here and a lot of teams don’t win over here. I can’t complain about how my kids played.”
All in all, Huber said he believed the Mantas are getting closer to where they need to be.
“Right now, we’re not shooting the ball great, but I’m excited,” he said. “We’re getting close to Christmas break and things are starting to solidify. We’ve been blown out of this gym plenty of nights. Tonight was not one of those nights.”
Port Charlotte improved to 4-3 and will spend the rest of the week taking exams before participating in Lemon Bay’s Ryon D. Provencher Holiday Shootout. Lemon Bay (2-6) will play host to Imagine on Friday.
