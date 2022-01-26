PORT CHARLOTTE – Alex Perry said his ankle is still only at about 90 percent, but watching him Wednesday night you would not have known it.
Perry scored a career-high 43 points as he carried the Port Charlotte High School boys basketball team to a 63-56 overtime victory over Fort Myers at the Pirate Cove.
Yet despite all his heroics, it came down to Bode Stewart and Khyre Ellis hitting their free throws in the closing seconds to ice the game and end the Pirates' four-game losing streak.
Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said while Perry was tremendous, other players stepped up when needed.
“Our turnovers were down, we made key foul shots and our defense in the second half was better,” Rhoten said. “I told them at halftime that sometimes, you just gotta want it. Games will come down to the very end. How bad do you want it?”
Perry certainly did.
He went inside most of the night, cutting and bulling his way to the basket time and again.
Fort Myers (8-12), which lost its second overtime game in as many nights, held a 51-48 lead in the final minute. However, Perry made a basket while being fouled, but failed to convert the free-throw that would have tied the game.
After Alex Thelusma hit one of two free throws to give the Green Wave a two-point lead, they inexplicably fouled Perry with five seconds left in the backcourt. He went on to make his free throws, tying the game at 52-52 where it remained tied until the end of regulation.
Again in overtime, it was the Alex Perry Show.
Perry got a lay-up and another hoop and harm in overtime before Stewart and Ellis made their shots and Perry added a final lay-in with seconds left as the Pirates (9-11) outscored Fort Myers, 11-4, in the extra four minutes.
Perry, who missed some games with an ankle injury and was impaired by it in a few others, said the ankle is almost back to normal and he isn’t worried about aggravating it anymore.
“There are things you really wouldn’t think about, but I’m at about 90 percent,” Perry said. “Coach preaches to me to keep banging the middle and eventually I’ll wear people down. All my high scoring games came in the second half when I tire the other team out doing that.”
Marquielle Tory and Tyler Schultz led Fort Myers with 13 points each on a night head coach Keith Jones said the team, after leading most of the night, gave the game away late.
“We had this game won and didn’t close it out. We should not have fouled that kid forty feet from the basket, but they’re kids. If we make a free throw, the game’s over,” Jones said. “We weren’t tired, we’re inexperienced and we’re not picking up on what we need to do to win games.”
