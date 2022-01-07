ENGLEWOOD – Alex Perry has not been 100 percent for a while. But when it came time for him to help Port Charlotte to victory, he was ready.
Perry scored 12 of the team’s 14 fourth-quarter points and led the Pirates with 16 as they rallied from a five-point deficit in the fourth to scrape out a 50-47 win Friday in a District 4A-12 matchup.
Perry, who has been nursing an ankle injury, was fairly quiet for the first three quarters as he also got into some foul trouble, but the fourth quarter once again showed that he can dominate when he needs to.
“He hit a couple big shots and that was huge. Basketball is a game of runs and we kept fighting and made some foul shots,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. “I tip my hat to Lemon Bay, they played a great game.
Port Charlotte (7-5) led much of the night and had a 36-34 lead after three quarters. However, Lemon Bay (5-8) started the fourth with a 7-0 run, highlighted by Jacob Newsome’s three that gave them the lead.
That was when Perry took over, dunking one to end the run, then hitting a pair of threes to give the Pirates the lead back for good, before hitting all four of his free throw attempts to ice the game.
“It was a huge road win. It’s always tough to come here because we know each other so well. We know it’s going to be a fight,” Rhoten said.
Meanwhile, the Port Charlotte defense was able to hold the Manta Rays to just two field goals in the last eight minutes, though they did go 8 for 9 from the line.
Caleb Campos and Khyrie Ellis each had 11 for Port Charlotte, with Campos scoring nine of them in the second quarter.
Zak Morrill also gave the Pirates fits all night as he led all scorers with 22 points, including a huge three-point play that cut the Pirates lead to one late in the third quarter.
Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber said the win was within their grasp and Morrill played great, but his team couldn’t close.
“We turned the ball over,” Huber said “Perry made all his shots in transition. We shoot well from the line and we hit those, but there were a couple panicky moments and had some wide-open shots that didn’t go in.
“Zak was great. When his focus and attitude are great, he’s a good player.”
