Alex Perry is returning to Port Charlotte after a month at Venice.
The Daily Sun’s reigning Athlete of the Year had transferred to Venice in August just four days before the start of school. At the time, his mother, Alissa, was dealing with an array of health issues in the wake of an automobile accident and felt she couldn’t provide enough support. She sent Alex to live with relatives in the Venice enrollment area.
It turned out to be premature. Alissa Perry said her health has improved and Alex’s older sister moved back home, changing the family’s circumstances.
“I’m better, I want my kid home and of course a kid should be with his parent and he should enjoy his senior year at a school he grew up at,” Alissa Perry said.
Perry, a 6-6, 180-pound senior, had spent the summer making football visits to NCAA Division I schools such as Purdue, Central Florida and Florida Atlantic. Last year at Port Charlotte in his first full varsity season, Perry caught 28 passes for 658 yards and 9 touchdowns. He averaged 23.5 yards per reception.
Due to his late arrival at Venice, Perry has seen little action in the Indians’ first two games – the Kickoff Classic at Miami Northwestern and last week’s regular season opener against Edgewater.
According to FHSAA guidelines, a student whose transfer is dictated by a change in guardianship status must wait six days before participating in any contest. Perry participated in Port Charlotte’s practice on Wednesday but will not be eligible to play in a game until the Pirates’ road game at Bishop Verot on Sept. 17.
“We wish him luck,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “We enjoyed having him and getting to know him.”
Perry’s return gives the Pirates a go-to weapon in their passing game. His presence and the attention he draws from opposing defenses might open up the rest of a Port Charlotte offense that scuffled this past week in a 17-10 defeat at Charlotte.
Down the road, his return to Port Charlotte will be a boon to the basketball team, as well. The Pirates were coming off a promising summer with a youthful roster in need of Perry’s senior leadership.
Perry averaged 18.8 points and 8.3 rebounds this past season on a senior-led team that went 17-4, won a district title and made a deep run in the Class 5A playoffs.
Sports writer Vinnie Portell contributed to this story.
