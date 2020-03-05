PHOTOS: Sights from Charlotte Invite

PUNTA GORDA — We’ve seen North Port athlete Emani Jefferson show off her hops on the hardwood, but she’s now taking her talents to the track.
Results from the Charlotte Invite can be found HERE.
