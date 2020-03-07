You are the owner of this article.
PHOTOS: State wrestling championship

  • JACOB HOAG Sports Writer
State placers

106 Patrick Nolan, Charlotte, 6th

113 Andrew Austin, Charlotte, 1st (1st title)

126 Isaac Church, Charlotte 6th

132 Donovan Cataldi, Charlotte 1st (2nd title)

152 Lucas Willis, Charlotte 1st (4th title)

160 Sean Taft, Charlotte 5th

170 Cody Rice, Charlotte 2nd

170 Lance Schyck, Lemon Bay 2nd

Email Jacob Hoag at jacob.hoag@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.

