PHOTOS: State wrestling championship

KISSIMMEE — Each championship bout was different and each title won had a different meaning …
State placers
106 Patrick Nolan, Charlotte, 6th
113 Andrew Austin, Charlotte, 1st (1st title)
126 Isaac Church, Charlotte 6th
132 Donovan Cataldi, Charlotte 1st (2nd title)
152 Lucas Willis, Charlotte 1st (4th title)
160 Sean Taft, Charlotte 5th
170 Cody Rice, Charlotte 2nd
170 Lance Schyck, Lemon Bay 2nd
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.