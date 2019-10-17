Before the Tarpons take on the Pirates tonight, members of the team took time to visit Peace River Elementary School Thursday morning.
The players helped kids out of the car in the drop-off line, played paper football and helped out in the school's reading room.
Before heading back to class, the group joined the school's morning show to show off their Tarpon pride and lead the school in the Pledge of Allegiance. This is a yearly trip for the Tarpons as head coach Binky Waldrop returns to his former school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.