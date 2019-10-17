Before the Tarpons take on the Pirates tonight, members of the team took time to visit Peace River Elementary School Thursday morning.

The players helped kids out of the car in the drop-off line, played paper football and helped out in the school's reading room.

Before heading back to class, the group joined the school's morning show to show off their Tarpon pride and lead the school in the Pledge of Allegiance. This is a yearly trip for the Tarpons as head coach Binky Waldrop returns to his former school.

