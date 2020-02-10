Another season of Little League in Venice is right around the corner, and players and their families celebrated that with the annual opening ceremonies at Chuck Reiter Field this past weekend.
Players ran the bases, met some MLB mascots and officially got together as teams for the first time in the 2020 season.
