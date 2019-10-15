Port Charlotte won’t be shell shocked when they see the speed and athleticism of the Charlotte Tarpons on Friday.
A loaded district and strong non-district scheduling has given the Pirates opportunities to face top-level athletes similar to what they might see when they travel to the Fish Bowl for a game with tons of implications — for both playoffs and pride.
They slowed down Sarasota’s Brian Battie, contained Southeast’s dual-threat quarterback Maleek Huggins and now face yet another high-powered offense. Charlotte was averaging 33 points per game before last week’s shutout loss to Palmetto.
“(Our schedule) has been great preparation,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. “We’ve been put in tough situations and until you are put in adverse situations, you don’t know how the team is gonna respond. We’ve responded well. We’re thankful for a tough schedule to help us get ready for a good team like Charlotte.”
Excluding the Palmetto game, which ended with the Pirates giving up 47 points in a 40-point loss, the Pirate defense has been able to come up with key turnovers in tight games.
Against Sarasota, when not much was working offensively, the Pirates blocked a field goal and returned it to set up their first score. Port Charlotte forced three other turnovers against the Sailors, two of which led to points.
The following week against Southeast, the Pirates pushed the Seminoles back on fourth down late in the fourth quarter, which set up a sustained game-winning drive.
When Southeast had one last chance to heave a Hail Mary to the end zone, Steffan McGowan stripped the ball and recovered it to seal the victory.
In pressure situations, the defense has given the Pirates a chance to come away with or seal a win, giving them added confidence against the Tarpons.
“Our conditioning has helped us in those areas,” Ingman said. “We’ve generated a great pass rush in those key drives, playing offensive lines that were a little bit out of shape. That helped us get a strong pass rush and allowed our secondary to cover. That’s made a big difference.”
Outside of the defense’s opportunistic play, they have done a good job stopping the run. They lean on their front seven heavily and have gotten good production from sophomore defensive ends Okten Logue and Charlie Vanamburg.
Both undersized, the duo has still been able to set the edge and help take away opposing teams’ rushing attacks.
“Both of our defensive ends are under 215 pounds, one’s under 200,” Ingman said. “You would think that with guys that size, people would be able to run the football on us. They’ve played three offensive lineman that were major Power 5 recruits and people haven’t been able to run the ball real well on us because of their toughness and grittiness.”
So far Logue and Vanamburg have faced 6-foot-4, 293-pound USF commit Evan Webster from Hardee and Palmetto’s 6-foot-4, 300-pound center Lee Matthews, who has offers from Florida Atlantic, Illinois and Rutgers.
Even with their size disadvantage, they have used different techniques to find success.
“We’ve gotten a lot better since last year,” Vanamburg said. “Getting off the ball low and fast is key. Anything coach tells us to do we do it and it’s worked. I just don’t think at all. I act like it’s just another team.”
The athleticism doesn’t wane with Charlotte.
The defense will be tasked with limiting the mobility of Tarpon quarterback John Busha and containing the likes of Jeremiah Harvey, Tai’Viahn Kelly and Ashar Thomas.
“We play hard and play fast,” Logue said. “We can’t make mistakes. Communication and playing together are key. Charlotte’s a good football team, but we’ve played good football teams throughout the year. We just have to come out with that same focus.”
