The idea of joining the military popped into Port Charlotte senior Jose Jaramillo’s head while doing pushups for a free T-shirt at a recruiter tent.
From there the idea blossomed into a dream of serving his country in the Marines, which he is close to achieving upon graduation.
“I’ve wanted to be a Marine for a while,” Jaramillo said. “I’ll be the first in my family. I’m doing it for them.”
Once he gets there he will for sure be battle- tested thanks to his role on the football team.
The undersized lineman started the year off at linebacker and then moved to tight end before finding his resting place at right guard due to an injury to starter Sean Gibbs-Alleyne midway through the season.
He had virtually no learning curve after having to immediately learn a new position on the fly. His first career start on the offensive line came in front of thousands against a formidable Charlotte defensive front.
In four starts, Jaramillo has faced three playoff teams and gets top-seeded Palmetto with a slew of Division I athletes up next. Though there were certainly nerves early on, he’s since shaken them and has developed into a solid fill in as the Pirates continue their playoff run.
“He’s tough as nails,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. “He’s works hard, cleans 250 pounds and he’s smart. We started teaching him the position and he picked it up in a heartbeat. He came in one day and said, ‘Coach I was up at 3 in the morning studying, quiz me.’ I quizzed him and he nailed it.
“Since then, not only has he gotten better, but he’s become one of our most consistent linemen in four weeks.”
Jaramillo was pretty green when he came to the offensive side of the ball, having only picked up the sport this season. But the coaching staff saw that he had certain traits that they felt would translate well to the line.
Having only two weeks to get him ready before Charlotte, they had to work quickly to bring him up to speed.
“When he first went in at tight end I was able to see his footwork and the way he moves his hands,” offensive line coach Jace Norus said. “He had some natural ability that led into, hey he might be able to play guard for us.”
Jaramillo is undersized at 183 pounds. He will be matched up with Palmetto’s 270-pound defensive tackle Floyd Dozier, who has 48 tackles and 14 tackles for loss on the year.
Even so, his work ethic and mental toughness have allowed him to overcome his smaller stature.
“Knowing I’m undersized compared to the rest of them, I just try to do my job, even if it’s just a simple run play,” Jaramillo said. “The teams we’ve faced have helped me build up some confidence against bigger people. It’s just understanding that it’s not just size, it’s technique.”
Even with the season coming down to the wire, his love for football and his desire to fight for his country have remained intertwined.
During the final week of the regular season, as the Pirates got set to take on Palmetto Ridge, Jaramillo was forced to missed the start of the game as he raced southbound from the Military Entrance Processing Station in Tampa.
He arrived to the game, got dressed on the sideline and entered the game. It’s a mixture of his two passions with each preparing him for the other.
“I know one thing, our country’s in good hands with men like him defending it,” Ingman said. “We can’t say enough about his unselfishness. All he wants to do is what’s best for the team and that type of attitude has contributed to our success this year.”
