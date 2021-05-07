Some local high school athletes put their skills to the test against the state’s very best Friday, and others will do so today at the track and field state championships at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.
Teams in 3A competition — Charlotte and Port Charlotte — competed on Friday evening.
The Tarpons were represented by Brayan Augustin in the boys' long jump and Michenel Mede in the boys' javelin throw.
Augustin finished in fourth place out of 16 competitors with a distance of 6.93 meters while Mede finished in 16th with a long throw of 33.01 meters.
The Pirates’ lone representative, Tyler Wadsworth, finished in 10th in the boys 800 meter run with a time of 1:58.
Today’s events
Athletes from three area schools — North Port, Venice and Lemon Bay — will be in action today in Jacksonville.
Riley Willis, the sole competitor from Lemon Bay — a 2A school — will begin the day for local athletes in the 2A boys' high jump at 10 a.m.
The 4A schools — North Port and Venice — will compete later in the day, beginning with the Bobcats 4x800 boys relay team and Autumn Coyle (North Port) and Jacey Tippman (Venice) in the girls' pole vault, both at 4 p.m.
Both the Bobcats 4x800 relay team and Tippman are ranked second, respectively, in their events with a chance at winning a medal.
Check Sunday’s Daily Sun for final results from the track and field state championships.
