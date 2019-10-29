PORT CHARLOTTE – The Port Charlotte High School volleyball team is playing its best ball at the right time.
This is why you schedule the best teams in the regular season.
The top-seeded Pirates advanced to their second consecutive regional final Tuesday with a hard-fought 3-0 victory (25-20, 25-19, 26-24) over No. 4 seed Robinson of Tampa at the Pirate Cove in the semifinal of the Region 5A-2 championships.
Port Charlotte (16-12) will host No. 2 Osceola.
The Pirates have still not lost a set in the postseason, but were a few unlucky bounces away from being swept by a very tough Robinson team.
“We’ve had players who have been here a very long time stay consistent and positive the whole time and it kept the team going,” Port Charlotte coach Christine Burkhart said. “It was important to win that third set and that the girls took care of what they needed to do.”
The Pirates overcame a late run in the first set to win, then after the Knights rallied late in the second set to tie it at 18, the Pirates countered with a 7-1 finishing kick to take a 2-0 lead.
Robinson (12-5) a young team with only one senior, hung in throughout the final set before finally taking a 22-21 lead on Emily Kemp’s serve.
Again, Azyah Dailey and Alicia Kowalski came up with huge kills late, and after being denied on two match points, finally clinched the match.
“We just needed to communicate. We were making mistakes and I was mad at my mistakes,” Dailey said. “We needed to lean on each other needed to do this as a team.”
Dailey had 13 kills, while Kiersten Tisdale served five aces and Madelyn Paul three. Kowalski had six digs along with Zoe Burkhart, while adding 13 assists.
“Both teams had really good energy. We’ve been pushing hard in practice and we wanted this really bad,” Tisdale said.
“We were back and forth with them, but we realized we can’t play at their slow speed. We had to speed it up,” Dailey said.
The Pirates have a week to prepare for the regional finals, where they hope to have Laticia Nina back after several weeks on the shelf.
“Last year we got there and executed in the first set, but didn’t finish. This year we have a strong team and personally, we need to do this for our seniors because they want this more than anyone,” Dailey said. “Laticia said she’ll be back. We hope so.”
The margin of defeat might have been on the serve as the Knights had problems serve receiving while committing eight service errors. Including five in the second set.
“We’re a better serve receive team than we showed. It was the main reason we lost,” said Kylee Gorngpratum, Robinson coach. “The third set has been a problem because we want to play catch-up a little late and Port Charlotte is a good team. But we left it on the floor.”
Mila Yarich had nine kills for the Knights. Jill Tanke had 11 assists and Maddie Hill had six blocks, while Kemp led everyone with 15 digs.
