The North Port and Port Charlotte basketball teams took advantage of the winter break by traveling down to Fort Myers for the Queen of Palms tournament this past weekend.
The two teams finished in a tie for fifth as both overcame opening-round losses to end on a positive note.
The Bobcats (9-5) lost, 58-28, to American Heritage (9-6) on Friday evening, but came back on Saturday to blow past Palmetto Ridge, 62-20.
Not only did North Port suffer a 30-point loss in the first round, but also lost star guard Emani Jefferson. The Wright State commit has been out since with a sprained knee, according to coach Dale Huffman.
Emily Leavitt led the Bobcats to a blowout win in Day 2 of the tournament with 15 points, followed by Megan Ortiz with 11 and Krystal Morales with 9.
The Pirates (8-7) suffered a 51-35 loss to Miami Christian on Friday, but rebounded with two straight wins — beating Naples, 60-46, and Palmetto Ridge, 55-14.
Taylor Paille scored 16 to spark the Pirates’ win on Saturday, aided by 9 points and 6 rebounds from Bryanna Griffiths.
On Monday, Port Charlotte forced several turnovers on its way to a 41-point win. Sharina Hudson led the team with 15 points and 5 steals while Keili Maybell added 10 points and 8 steals.
The Pirates and Bobcats will both resume the regular season on Jan. 7 after taking a week off for the New Year — beginning the final month before the playoffs.
