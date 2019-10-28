The Port Charlotte and Venice volleyball teams enter tonight’s regional semifinals matchups with a lot going in their favor.
Both teams boast talent, depth and maybe more importantly, coaches who have been around long enough to know what it takes to win.
“When I first started coaching, I didn’t change a whole lot about practices,” Port Charlotte volleyball coach Christine Burkhart said. “It was still two hour practices where we went hard with drills and games and competitions. Now that I’ve been doing it, getting into this time of the year is more about mental strength and being mentally fresh.
“So we try to make sure they aren’t burnt out or overwhelmed. There’s nothing that we can teach them right now that will make them a different team.”
The Lady Pirates host Robinson (12-4) at 7 p.m. and outside hitter Mila Yarich (176 kills), who have lost just one of their past eight matches. However, there is only one player — Maddie Hill (82 kills) — within 100 kills of Yarich, suggesting the Pirates have a depth advantage.
Led by Azyah Dailey’s 239 kills, Port Charlotte has three other players — Laticia Nina, Kiersten Tisdale, Alicia Kowalski — with over 100 kills.
“You can’t expect everyone to have a great night every night, so it’s nice to have a variety of players who can step in,” Burkhart said. “For example, one of our best players and captains Laticia Nina, went down and we have someone else who stepped in and took her place to carry us to where we’re at right now.”
Nina will be a game-time decision for Burkhart as she hopes to keep resting her from her injury in the final week of the regular season.
Lady Indians host Wiregrass Ranch
Like Port Charlotte, the Lady Indians are familiar with the dynamics of playoff volleyball.
One of the team’s philosophies that coach Brian Wheatley tries to instill is “playing loose as a goose.”
It’s something he takes to heart, emphasizing it by hosting fun practices like crazy hair or crazy sock day, taking the team out for ice cream after making the Sweet 16 and wearing Hawaiian shirts to every playoff match.
“This time of the year, we want to have some fun,” Wheatley said. “We want to keep working hard, but we also want to mix in some other stuff, too. When you get into the playoffs it’s only once a week so we want them to enjoy it and have some fun with their teammates.”
The formula has worked wonders so far as Venice won its 18th straight district title and has yet to drop a single set through the playoffs. Standing in the way of a trip to the regional championship tonight will be Wiregrass Ranch (17-5), the No. 84 team in Florida according to MaxPreps.
“They’ve got a pretty big hitter who’s 6-foot-4,” Wheatley said. “We’ve got to be pretty aware of where she’s at. They’re pretty good on defense. We’re expecting a battle.”
