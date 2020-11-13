Golf was one of the least affected sports during this coronavirus-shortened season.
Local players practiced all throughout the summer as courses remained open, and the hard work paid off.
Two Boys Golfer of the Year finalists, Eddie Lainhart and Zach Starkey, led Port Charlotte to the state tournament for the third straight season. The other finalist, David Del Purgatorio, finished in a tie for first place at the district tournament and followed up with an 80 at regionals for Venice.
While no girls team made it past regionals, several teams were well represented in the postseason.
Girls Golfer of the Year finalist Hailey Lainhart led Lemon Bay to its sixth straight district title and a strong showing at regionals. Another finalist, Sara Tirb of Port Charlotte, tied Lainhart for first place at districts with an 82 and then was the top local scorer in regionals with an 88. The third Girls Golfer of the Year finalist, Elizabeth Ireland, was Venice’s best and most consistent scorer as she led her team to an eighth place finish at regionals.
Rodney Taylor is the Boys Golf Coach of the Year for leading the Pirates to the state tournament despite losing the 2019 Boys Golfer of the Year in Marc Kaneko-Fujii.
Cary Willgren is the Girls Golf Coach of the Year after leading Venice to an eighth place finish in a tough region. The Lady Indians were the area’s deepest team with four players breaking 100 at regionals.
Here’s how the rest of the area looked:
Boys Golf First Team
Eddie Lainhart
Port Charlotte junior
A 2019 Player of the Year finalist, Lainhart finds himself back in the conversation for area’s best boys golfer in 2020. He continued to be one of the team’s top players, shooting a third-place 79 at districts, a 78 at regionals and had a (+7) 45th place finish at the 36-hole state championships.
“Eddie is a great leader on and off the course,” Taylor said. “He’s a quiet leader by example that you wish you had a full team of. He was a big part of the team winning its fourth straight county championship, seventh straight district championship and third consecutive state appearance.
“He had a great junior year, and we’re looking for big things from him next year.”
Zach Starkey
Port Charlotte senior
It was Starkey’s turn to step up as the go-to Pirate this year, and he lived up to the challenge. The senior shot a first-place 74 at districts, a 77 at regionals and a (+13) finish at the 36-hole state championships.
“Zach was very consistent in all of his matches this year,” Taylor said. “He was automatic. You could always count on him shooting low for the medalist or top two spot.
“He is a competitor in everything he does. He’s got a great game and has grown so much within the game. He will definitely be missed in our lineup next year.”
David Del Purgatorio
Venice senior
Though he wasn’t Venice’s most consistent scorer, Del Purgatorio had a knack for coming up big in important moments for the Indians.
He shot a 75 to finish in a three-way tie for first place in a competitive district, and then followed that up with an 80 at regionals.
“I’d go to him and say, ‘David, listen. I need you here,’” Venice golf coach Lamont Andrews said. “David really was outstanding from the perspective of when I needed him to get some pars to help us as a team get to where we needed to go, I could really count on him.
“David had his moments of brilliance.”
Tristen Evans
Venice senior
Venice’s best scorer throughout the season, Evans was Mr. Reliable for his team. He shot an even-par 72 at the Lakewood Ranch Invitational and shot 79 at both the district and regional tournaments.
CJ Kemble
North Port freshman
Kemble didn’t waste any time making his mark on the Bobcats. He was the team’s No. 1 player from the first practice and within two months helped the Bobcats record their lowest score in school history — a 158 in a 33-stroke win over Lemon Bay.
He shot an 81 to finish in 10th place at districts, advancing to regionals where he shot another 81 to finish in 30th out of the 71-player field.
Boys Golf Coach of the Year Rodney Taylor
Taylor guided Port Charlotte to the state tournament for the third straight season despite fielding a six-to-seven man squad for the entire season. Taylor coached two-time Player of the Year Marc Kaneko-Fujii and two of his players -- Lainhart and Starkey -- are up for this year's award.
Boys Golf Second Team
Charlie Dillmore
Lemon Bay junior
One of the Mantas' most consistent scorers, Dillmore shot an 83 at regionals to help Lemon Bay finish in seventh place.
Bryce Noll
Lemon Bay junior
Another reliable player for Lemon Bay, Noll placed fourth individually at the district tournament and shot an 86 at the regional tournament.
Jackson Adams
Venice junior
One of several Indians to contribute out of a deep group, Adams shot an 80 for a top-10 finish at the district tournament and recorded a team-best 79 in a win over Lemon Bay.
John Piroli
Venice sophomore
It looks like Piroli will have a bright future at Venice after his sophomore season. He shot an 82 at the regional tournament and also led the Indians with a 38 in a win over Sarasota.
Clayton Hayse
Charlotte sophomore
Hayse advanced to the regional tournament as an individual by shooting an 86 at districts. At regionals, he finished in a tie for 40th place with an 88.
Girls Golf First Team
Hailey Lainhart
Lemon Bay senior
Lainhart and the Manta Rays finished one spot out from a second straight state tournament appearance -- placing fourth at regionals. Still, it was another year of winning for the senior. She led her team to another district and county championship, often shooting in the mid to high 30s per nine holes.
"Hailey was instrumental in leading our team to its sixth straight district title and third straight county championship," Lemon Bay girls golf coach Darrell Roach said. "She was our team co-captain and the low scorer for our team in every match this season."
Sara Tirb
Port Charlotte senior
Again the Pirates' No. 1 player, Tirb turned in another strong season -- finishing in second at the county championship (83) and a share of first in the district tournament (82) with Lainhart.
"Sara has shown serious dedication to her golf game this past year and the hard work paid off," Pirates girls golf coach Katie Root said. "It's sad that this is her last season with us. I think Sara could have advanced to the state tournament with one more year of experience. She will be missed by her team, but we are proud of all she has accomplished."
Elizabeth Ireland
Venice junior
Ireland was Venice's top player with a 43.1 average per nine holes -- coming up with her team's lowest score in 16 of 25 matches. Her best round of the year came when she shot a 77 in a tournament hosted by St. John Neumann in Naples.
"This season Elizabeth was our Number 1 player throughout the entire season with a 43.1, 9-hole average, on some very difficult golf courses," Willgren said. "She worked extremely hard the entire offseason shaving 5 strokes off her average from last year to this year."
Lydia Vaccaro
Venice senior
The Indians' lone senior, Vaccaro relied on an excellent short game to score well. The highlight of her season was posting back-to-back nine-hole scores of 41 and 40 at Palm Aire and Plantation, respectively.
Julia Lewicki
Venice junior
The team's lowest scorer in six matches this year, Lewicki has a long swing that produces a powerful shot. Her best scores of the year were two 40s -- at Lakewood National and Waterford.
Girls Golf Coach of the Year Cary Willgren
Willgren has guided Venice two two regional appearances in the past two seasons. This year he fielded the area's best overall team, with three players averaging less than 45 strokes per nine holes.
Girls Golf Second Team
Kaitlyn Rogers
North Port junior
Rogers has made it through to regionals twice now as an individual -- shooting a 98 in districts.
Sydney Stevenson
North Port junior
Make it back-to-back years in the regional tournament for Stevenson, who shot a 93 at the district tournament to move on as an individual.
Reese Davids
Lemon Bay senior
A member of the All-County team, Davids showed up big when Lemon Bay needed her -- shooting a 91 in the district tournament and a 98 at regionals.
Marie L'Abbe
Lemon Bay junior
A steady contributor for the Mantas again this year, L'Abbe was a member of the All-County team and shot a 97 at the district tournament to help her team finish in first.
Lauren Ragazzone
Lemon Bay senior
A member of the All-County team, Ragazzone shot a 101 at the district tournament and a 105 at the regional tournament.
