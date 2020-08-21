The high school football season is set to officially begin on Sept. 4 in Florida, and several area teams are still trying to find games to fill out their schedules.

Charlotte and Port Charlotte High Schools, however, are a step ahead. Both schools released their full football schedules for the 2020 season on Friday afternoon.

Before fans go out buying tickets just yet, Charlotte County schools will limit fan attendance to 25 percent capacity — roughly 550 fans for Port Charlotte football — and those in attendance must wear masks at all times.

The schedules are as follows (barring any cancelations):

Port Charlotte

Sept. 4: at Hardee, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 11: DeSoto County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18: at Palmetto, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 25: Sarasota, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2: Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9: at Mariner, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16: BYE

Oct. 23: Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30: at Braden River, 7:30 p.m.*

Charlotte

Sept. 4: DeSoto County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 11: at Sarasota, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18: Braden River, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 25: Lehigh, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2: at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9: BYE

Oct. 16: at Palmetto, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23: at Port Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30: Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 6: at North Port, 7:30 p.m.

* - awaiting county approval

