The Port Charlotte boys golf team finished in 16th place at the state championships this week at Mission Inn Resort & Club at Howey-in-the-Hills. The Pirates were in 14th after Day 1 of the tournament, but fell two spots on the final day. Eddie Lainhart (+7) tied for 45th individually as he led Port Charlotte on Day 2 while Zach Starkey (+13), Stephen Lomski (+19), Caleb Campos (+24) and Jeffrey Vivian (+39) rounded out the scoring for Port Charlotte on Wednesday.
