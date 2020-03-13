The members of the Port Charlotte High baseball team had just arrived Friday for a game against DeSoto County when they got the news that they wouldn’t be playing baseball that night, or any other night in the near future.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the state has canceled all spring sports until the end of the month, and all schools will have an extra week of spring break, which began Friday in DeSoto and will start Monday in Charlotte County.
It was heartbreaking news for the players on both teams, even if it wasn’t a complete surprise.
Port Charlotte coach Rodney Taylor said as they knew when they left for DeSoto there was a real possibility the trip would be for naught.
“We got a couple texts before we got the official word. I told the boys they needed to play the game tonight like its your last because it literally might be,” Taylor said. “I reminded them what happened to March Madness and everything else. Now, it’s funneling down to us.”
Taylor said his players were disappointed, especially since the Pirates had won four straight.
“They are bummed,” Taylor said. “We’re upset because we’ve been playing well. We’re feeling good and we’re confident. I have three seniors and one of them asked if they can have a fifth year like the colleges are doing.”
Taylor said the team will have at least four games cancelled.
Tyler Zylstra, said he was mentally prepared to start until the news came around 6 p.m.
“Hopefully it doesn’t last the whole season,” Zylstra said. “I’m leading the district in strikeouts. It’s saddening and maddening that it had to happen now.”
DeSoto coach Brady Anderson was matter of fact about it, saying he had no control over the matter.
“That’s above my pay grade,” he said. “I want to play, but billion-dollar businesses are doing it. It wouldn’t be smart if we didn’t follow suit.
“The kids were disappointed, but that’s to be expected.”
DeSoto sophomore C.J. Nelson spoke for many of the players in expressing his disappointment.
“It’s a virus and we have to be careful with it, I guess,” he said. “I wish we could play, but we’re going to be out for two weeks. It’s better to be safe than sorry.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.