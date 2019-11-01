NAPLES — Not many predicted a 9-1 regular season for Port Charlotte, a mark that ties the 2013 squad for the best record in school history.
But the Pirates plugged along, winning one possession games against playoff caliber teams one by one. The latest was Friday’s 29-22 victory over Palmetto Ridge in the regular season finale.
The Pirates played the score and the roster as the coaching staff tried to minimize injury risk and fatigue while still gunning for a win.
The defense gave up plenty of yardage, but made three stops on fourth down and recovered a fumble to maintain their lead without trailing the entire game.
The win solidifies the Pirates as the top at-large team in the region, which gives them the fifth seed. The final RPI rankings will be released Sunday morning.
“Just a gritty group,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said of his team. “We know the road, we know we’re gonna be the fifth seed and we know if we’re fortunate enough to make it to Round 2, we have to play perfectly. But overall I’m proud of the kids. 9-1 in a brutal district, I’m proud of the grittiness.”
.@k1ngb3ar5 takes it in from 3 yards out and the Pirates are up 7-0 with 4:54 left in the first.#SunPreps pic.twitter.com/1RdGLa74C2— Jacob Hoag (@ByJacobHoag) November 1, 2019
Key plays: After stopping Palmetto Ridge in the red zone on the first defensive possession, Port Charlotte quarterback Logan Rogers hit senior Bo Guy on a back-shoulder throw, which Guy took for 75 yards on the first offensive play.
Rogers converted the 3-yard touchdown run a few plays later to open the scoring.
The Bears responded on the next drive with a 9-yard run by running back Jaden Brooker three minutes into the second quarter.
Port Charlotte’s Ja’Nyrein Washington regained the lead with a 33-yard touchdown run set up by a pass interference penalty.
On the ensuing Palmetto Ridge drive, the Pirates defense came up big with Dekwann Martin recovering a fumble near the red zone. That led to a 34-yard field goal by Trevin Howard to give Port Charlotte a 16-7 halftime lead.
The Pirates scored on their first drive of the second half on another back-shoulder throw from Rogers, this time to receiver Dylan Lockhart for a 26-yard touchdown to make it 22-7 after a failed conversion.
But the Bears offense didn’t falter, cutting that lead to eight with 5:19 left in the third quarter on a 11-yard touchdown pass from Evan Rodriguez to Kamonte Grimes.
Port Charlotte added its final score on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Rogers to Alex Perry with 8:16 left in the game. It was Perry’s first varsity catch.
The Bears scored once more as well with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Rodriguez to Malique Dieudonne.
Key stats: The Pirates secondary allowed 276 passing yards with Rodriguez completing 20 of 30 passes. Booker added 145 yards on the ground.
On the Pirates side, it was the Bo show Guy finished with 96 rushing on eight carries and 86 yards on two catches for 182 total yards of offense. Rogers was 5 of 8 for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Washington rushed seven times for 64 yards.
Defensively, Martin secured the games only turnover and Devin Hunter, Okten Logue and Josiah Arroyo recorded sacks.
What it means: The win doesn’t affect the playoff race as the Pirates are locked in as the No. 5 seed in 6A Region 3. However, it does help them enter the postseason with a big wave of momentum.
What they said: “It feels amazing,” Guy said. “We do it for our brothers and the whole team. A lot of people doubted us, but I’m excited (for playoffs). We didn’t make it last year so senior year we gotta do something.”
