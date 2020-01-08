CAPE CORAL — Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten knew he was in for a defensive struggle in the second half Wednesday against a 10-3 Mariner team in their home gym.
The Pirates (7-5) held a 33-29 lead at the half, but the Tritons came out firing in the third quarter, outscoring Port Charlotte 19-8.
Despite a late charge, the Pirates couldn’t overcome Mariner’s electric offense in a 74-64 loss.
“When you have a young team, (opponents) are gonna come out and score in the second and third quarter and they did,” Rhoten said. “Whether it be a mental lapse, youth, I don’t know. But that was the key.”
It’s no secret that Mariner can score. The Tritons have put up 90-plus points on both Lehigh and DeSoto County and 84 against Lemon Bay so far this year, averaging 73 for the season.
So when the outside shots began to fall, a four-point lead quickly turned into a 15-point deficit by the 4:00 mark of the fourth quarter. The Tritons hit seven 3s total in the final two quarters.
“(Mariner) came out in the third quarter in their backyard and hit us in the mouth,” Rhoten said. “We didn’t do a good job of responding.”
But Port Charlotte didn’t just lay down, despite dealing with frustrating turnovers, which Rhoten says come with having a young team.
The Pirates used an Alex Perry layup and back-to-back 3-point plays from Logan Rogers and Gerald Robinson to cut it to five with 44 seconds left in the game.
Mariner went down and missed a layup, which was briefly rebounded by the Pirates, but the ball was poked loose and the play resulted in a jump ball with the Tritons regaining possession.
Mariner’s leading scorer, Dsean Archilles, who had 16 for the game, made 4 of 5 free throws down the stretch and the Tritons held off the Pirates, who sit just two spots above them in the most recent RPI rankings. Port Charlotte holds the final playoff spot as of now.
Perry led the Pirates with 21 points followed by Robinson with 16 and Rogers with 10.
“I’m pleased that we fought to the end and that says a lot,” Rhoten said. “It’s a good game to watch and learn and now maybe they know. It’s district time, this is what you’re gonna see. We just gotta get a little smarter and stronger with the basketball.”
