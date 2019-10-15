PORT CHARLOTTE – The Port Charlotte High School volleyball team have played a torturous schedule this season.
The reason? So they could be ready for when it really matters.
The Pirates took that first step Tuesday in the semifinals of the District 5A-8 tournament, clobbering Island Coast 3-0 (25-3, 25-17, 25-7) to reach the championship game Thursday in hopes for their third consecutive district title against either Ida Baker or Cape Coral.
Top-seeded Port Charlotte (12-12) played without Laticia Nina, who suffered a foot injury in the final regular season tournament last weekend. But it was next one up, and everyone was there to pick up the slack.
Alicia Kowalski got the Pirates off to a strong start by serving them to a 15-0 start. Kiersten Tisdale, whose serve befuddled the Gators all night, served up another 9-0 run later in the first set to turn it into a rout.
Island Coast (10-14), the No. 5 seed, got past the initial shock and started playing more like the team that upset Cypress Lake the night before and led for a good part of the second set, taking a 17-12 lead before Port Charlotte coach Christine Burkhart called time out.
Port Charlotte would again rely on Kowalski and Tisdale on their serve, and they responded with a 13-1 finishing run to take the second set, making the third set a walk in the park.
“I tried to have them come in and not make any mistakes. I’m not sure there were any forced errors by them. But if we didn’t make many errors, we’d be fine,” Burkhart said. “In the second set we did some different things, lacked communication and intensity and made a lot of mistakes.”
Azyah Dailey led Port Charlotte with 13 kills, six blocks and three aces. Tisdale had six kills and five aces. Zoe Burkhart had 13 digs and Laela Price had 14 assists.
“We got down in that second set. Our leaders motivated us to play our own game,” Dailey said. “We missed Laticia tonight, but we have others who can pick up the slack.”
Lemon Bay sweeps DeSoto CountyThe Lady Mantas kept their season alive on Tuesday night with a 3-0 sweep of DeSoto at home.
Lemon Bay reached the district final by topping the Lady Bulldogs in straight sets, 25-19, 28-26, 25-19.
The win secures a spot in the regional playoffs. They will travel to LaBelle on Thursday at 6 p.m.
DeSoto ends it’s season with a 13-12 record.
North Port shut outThe Lady Bobcats’ season ends in the district semis after a 3-0 sweep at the hands of the Lady Rams.
Riverview won 25-11, 25-15, 25-2. North Port finishes with a 15-12 record.
