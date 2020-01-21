The Pirates were as cold as the 45 degree weather Tuesday night, shutting out their rival Charlotte 3-0 for a senior night win.
Port Charlotte, who had just three wins coming in, has dealt with a heap of injuries through the middle stretch of the season, but were determined to cap the season with a big win. It was Charlotte's second loss of the year.
"Our seniors were so ready to go tonight, there was no stopping them," Port Charlotte coach Joe Roca said. "It's been a frustrating year, but they are better than their record shows. I told our seniors, this is it. You're never going to see Charlotte again. We wanted it pretty bad."
The Pirates (4-13-1) controlled the pace for much of the game and kept up the offensive pressure throughout the first half.
It wasn't until 18th minute that it produced a goal despite multiple chances. Sophomore EJ Morales got the opening goal off a low cross. From there the Tarpons (12-2-5) would begin to press the ball up more, but to no avail.
With time winding down, Port Charlotte was given two golden chances on a penalty kick and a free kick from just outside the box, but both went wide of the net.
But they made the harder chances look easy.
Just before the halfway point of the second half, Port Charlotte's Werner Mendia sent a chip into the net to put even more pressure on the Tarpons.
Freshman Michael Pavone added the dagger with 8 minutes remaining for the win.
