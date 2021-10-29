SEBRING – When Port Charlotte needed its best on Friday night, the Pirates responded with perhaps their most ineffective performance of the season in a 31-8 loss against Sebring in the District 5A-12 championship.
Unable to get anything going on offense, Port Charlotte’s defense found itself on the field for large chunks of the game’s first half. Eventually, it wilted. Especially after having to defend two consecutive short fields.
Sebring’s first scoring drive was just 25 yards, set up by a long punt return. After forcing a 3-and-out, the Blue Streaks needed to cover just 50 yards for a 14-0 lead.
Disaster struck on the Pirates’ ensuing drive. Facing a 4th-and-2 at their own 46, Port Charlotte executed a poorly conceived fake punt, which the Blue Streaks sniffed out and blew up. The resulting fumble, along with a Port Charlotte personal foul, gave Sebring the ball at the Port Charlotte 4.
Three plays later, Port Charlotte trailed, 21-0.
The Blue Streaks scored on their first two possessions of the second half to push their lead to 31-0. Forced into a pass-heavy scheme, Port Charlotte responded with its only scoring drive of the game. Bryce Eaton completed 5 of 6 passes for 44 yards on a 9-play, 67-yard drive. He hooked up with Nick Smith on an 18-yard touchdown. Edd Guerrier ran in a two-point conversion.
It was too little, too late. The Port Charlotte defense had been worn down by a large and disciplined Sebring offensive line and their two primary running backs, Travis Kerney and Frederick Hankerson. Every time Sebring needed yardage for a first down to keep the clock running, one of the two moved the chains.
Sebring began its celebrations well before game’s end, jawing and getting handsy with the Port Charlotte players, who lost their composure and retaliated, often getting themselves flagged for a personal foul or unsportsmanlike conduct. Sebring drew its share, as well, and multiple times over the game’s final five minutes, the teams needed to be separated.
At game’s end, police took to the field to keep the teams apart. There was no post-game handshake and Port Charlotte did not stick around to accept the district runner-up trophy.
Key plays: Could it have been a different outcome had Port Charlotte stopped Kerney on a 3rd-and-4 at the Port Charlotte 34 during the Blue Streaks’ second scoring drive? Kerney broke first contact and got 9 yards. … On the last play of the first half, Guerrier broke loose and raced down the Port Charlotte sideline, but Sebring tracked him down after 50 yards, but just in front of the goal line, preserving its 21-0 halftime lead. … Port Charlotte’s promising first drive of the second half ended in a lost fumble.
Key stats: Kerney finished with 30 carries for 156 yards and a touchdown. Hankerson had 15 carries for 69 yards and a pair of touchdowns. … The Blue Streaks outgained Port Charlotte by just 234-187, but that was the result of several short fields on scoring drives combined with a lot of late passing yardage by the Pirates. … Guerrier finished with 116 yards on 18 carries. … Eaton completed 13 of 24 passes for 80 yards and two interceptions. … Receiver Alex Perry was a healthy scratch for the first half.
What it means: Port Charlotte fell to 4-4 with one game remaining, but entered the night sitting in the fourth and final at-large berth position in the FHSAA RPI ratings. Sebring was fourth overall in the region, so the loss isn’t devastating to the Pirates’ hopes, but it does make the season finale at home against Kathleen a must-win situation.
