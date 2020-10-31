When the end came, it arrived whistling a familiar tune.
Port Charlotte’s volleyball season came crashing down Saturday in the Class 5A-Region 3 championship match against Tampa-Robinson when season-long bugaboos resurfaced and proved too much to overcome.
Robinson (15-5) dispatched the favored Pirates (12-17) in four sets, gaining momentum as it went along, 21-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-17.
Communication on the floor and trouble receiving serves led to long runs by the visiting Knights. In most of the Pirates’ setbacks this season, those two issues often were the culprits.
“Oh, 110 percent. It’s not just one, two, three, four or five, you need an entire team of girls working together to push it through,” Port Charlotte coach Christine Burkhart said.
Coming off a huge victory earlier in the week at Barron Collier, the Pirates seemed to pick up where they left off to begin the match, handling everything Robinson threw at them. That changed in the second set when the Knights’ powerful hitting and serving began poking holes in the Port Charlotte defense.
Robinson coach Kylee Gorngpratum told her team after the first set that the upcoming set was the key to the match.
“We talked about being consistent, being resilient and talked about being intentional,” Gorngpratum said. “I told them this second set is the most important of them all, more important than the first one and in the second set, we kept them on their heels.”
Yale commit Mila Yarich in particular set a tone at the net and at the service line during the second set. While the set was nip-and-tuck, it was the Pirates who were scrambling throughout. Yarich served up the game-winning point, then libero Abbi Fishman got the Knights out to a 4-0 lead while serving to begin the third set. Three Yarich kills and strong serving by Katie Kemp forced Burkhart to call a time out with the Pirates trailing 12-5 in an effort to stall Robinson’s momentum.
It didn’t work and Port Charlotte never regained control.
“We didn’t see any film of Robinson, but we did know about Mila,” Burkhart said. “We just went in with the same strategy as Barron Collier, but I just feel like we weren’t clicking as well. We trying to fix it with a couple of subs but we just couldn’t reset.”
Azyah Dailey finished with 21 kills and 2 blocks. Laticia Nina had 11 digs, 8 kills and matched Alicia Kowalski with a team-best 3 blocks. Kowalski also had 10 digs. Laela Price had 35 assists.
It was a bittersweet farewell for Port Charlotte’s six seniors, who fell short of their state championship aspirations while graduating from the program as four-time district champions. Playing their final high school match were Dailey, Abbi Qualls, Kowalski, Madelyn Paul, Nina and Alyssa Taylor.
“I told them as much as this stings – and it stings bad – you guys can hold your heads high and be so proud,” Burkhart said. “They helped establish a reputation here at Port Charlotte High School for dominance in volleyball and they have that legacy they left.”
