ENGLEWOOD — After stretching the lead to 12 at one point in the fourth quarter, the Port Charlotte Pirates held just a 3-point margin with under a minute to play against Lemon Bay on Friday night.
Playing its third game of the week and second in as many days, Port Charlotte (5-1) was able to convert from the free-throw line to pull away late in a 60-50 road win.
The Pirates' Logan Rogers erupted for 28 points and finished the game knocking down 7 of 8 free throws to close out the victory.
"We got off the bus last night at 11:30," Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. "When we were down by one at halftime I said, 'Guys we're not changing anything. There's no magic tricks, you just have to find a way.' They did.
There were goods and bads, but they found a way. Third game of the week, on the road."
Lemon Bay (3-3) held a one-point advantage going into halftime thanks to a Shea Cullum layup. But the Pirates were re-energized to start the third quarter, using a string of turnovers to rattle off 12 straight points, which gave them a 33-24 lead.
Rogers hit two of his five 3s during the run.
The Mantas were without Caleb Geisendorfer at that point, as the 6-foot-8 big man sat until the 5-minute mark of the fourth quarter with four fouls. Jan Cernak filled in with 4 points in his absence despite being with the team less than a month.
With Geisendorfer out, the Mantas were still able to cut the deficit to three after a foul shot and 3-pointer from sophomore Jacob Newcomb.
"No one leaves our gym and says, 'If those guys just played harder,'" Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber said. "My guys play really hard and from a decision-making standpoint, we're way better right now than we were two weeks ago. One little stretch there where they made a couple 3s and we missed a couple took a two-point game and turn it into 8 or 10 points, but we still battled back."
However, turnovers persisted at times with the Mantas coughing it up 20 times compared to Port Charlotte's 11.
With Geisendorfer back in down the stretch, the Mantas began to surge. The senior hit a quick shot and a few free throws shortly after checking in and finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out with under 30 seconds left.
Newcomb came up big again with a shot with 45 second left to make it 52-49 in the Pirates' favor, but the fouls didn't go Lemon Bay's way as Rogers closed the game out.
Navari Johnson finished second in scoring for Port Charlotte with 11. Rogers led with six rebounds and Walter Johnson added seven points and four rebounds.
Newcomb finished with 11 for the Mantas and Cullum had 9 with 6 rebounds.
"I kept asking (Rogers) if he was tired," Rhoten said. "He kept saying no. He's been here three years. Whether it be football or basketball, he's been in some big situations. That boy don't get rattled."
