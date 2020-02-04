NORTH PORT - To call Tuesday’s boys basketball matchup between North Port and Port Charlotte a defensive struggle would be an understatement.
It took over three minutes for the Bobcat’s Devin Riley to sink the first basket of the game, and North Port led 5-4 at the end of the first quarter.
But spurred on by a half court trap defense, the Pirates forced several turnovers in the second half and pulled away for a 56-33 victory over the Bobcats.
Port Charlotte led at halftime, 19-14, but North Port quickly tied it up as the second half began and trailed by only 27-25 midway through the period. That’s when Navari Johnson and Alex Perry led a 15-1 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters, giving the Pirates a 42-28 lead with 5:04 to play.
“I told the boys just keep doing what you’re doing, watch what happens as the game goes on, that’s kind of what I was suspecting,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. “North Port’s a well-coached team and they hung right there and I think we got a couple of turnovers and a couple of layups and it kind of gave us some energy.
"I thought some guys on my bench came off and did a great job. Navari Johnson gave us great energy and got us going and then our defense was there.”
“The press was something we had prepared for coming into the game,” North Port coach Ryan Power said. “We knew they like to three-quarter press every now and then when the game is tight to try and change the tempo. We had our spacing correct, we just had a couple of passes that were deflected and a couple of dribbles went off our feet that, if we just take care of the ball a little bit better, the game stays tighter and going into the fourth it’s a much different game.”
After the offensively challenged first quarter, Logan Rogers got the Pirates offense going with 9 points in the second period. Meanwhile, Devin and Kevin Riley combined for all but two of the Bobcats first half scoring.
“”We are both teams that rely on defense to win basketball games,” Power said. “On the offensive end, taking care of the basketball is the most valuable thing you can do. And we showed that in the first half, when you do take care of it you can be right there in it. But when you start turning it over and taking quick shots that hit off the back of the rim, it leads to transition and makes it a lot tougher to set your defense.”
Perry had 12 points in the second half for the Pirates and took game scoring honors with 17. Rogers finished with 13 points and Shawn Lefresne added 10. Devin Riley led the Bobcats with 16.
Port Charlotte, now 13-8, will travel to DeSoto County Thursday night. North Port falls to 6-17 and will wrap up its home schedule on Thursday night against Barron Collier.
OTHER GAMES
Charlotte 76, Evangelical Christian 67
The Tarpons overcame a slow start in which they trailed 12-9 after the first quarter, but came alive in the second half to beat ECS and move to 17-6 on the year.
Both teams lit up the score board in the second half with Charlotte holding a 48-42 scoring margin in the final quarters.
Tre Carroll got back to his old form with a 28-point scoring effort and Tyrik Gainer and John Gamble added 15 and 13 respectively.
The win keeps Charlotte undefeated in true road games this year as they hold the No. 1 seed in next week’s district tournament.
Bishop Verot 55, Community Christian 47
The Mustangs capped off their home slate on Tuesday, falling for only the second time in the past seven games.
Rodney Anicet scores a team-high 15 points, Ethan Bray added 10 and Isaiah Levine added 9.
Community Christian has already surpassed last years win total with a 14-9 record.
Cardinal Mooney 75, Lemon Bay 56
The Mantas (9-14) dropped a 75-56 decision to Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DeSoto pulls upset
Playing its second game in two days, the DeSoto County girls basketball team upset second-seeded McKeel Academy in the district semifinals on Tuesday night.
Senior guard Ta’Nyah Smith again led the way with 20 points while Zeri Tyler (12 points), Genesis Goldwire (10 points) and Tamia Randolph (7 points) added enough firepower to overtake the Wildcats.
DeSoto County will now advance to play at No. 1 seeded Avon Park — a team the Bulldogs beat last week — in the district championship on Friday at 7 p.m.
Imagine falls to Mooney
The Imagine School girls basketball team lost, 67-49, to Cardinal Mooney as the Sharks were knocked out of the district playoffs on Tuesday night.
Katie Klein scored 18 points while Skyelar Woods (12 points) and Arianna Andrade (9 points) helped keep the Sharks in the game.
With the loss, Imagine School’s season likely comes to a close unless it is revealed to be one of the top four non-district champions in its region this weekend.
