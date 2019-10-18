The Pirates had to get about an inch to virtually secure a win over their rival Charlotte for the first time in seven tries.
Quarterback Logan Rogers took the snap and lunged forward into a scrum of bodies, falling about two inches over the line to gain with just over a minute left.
Pirates in victory formation as they come back for a 24-20 win over rival Charlotte. @PCHSPiratesFB @CHSTarponFB pic.twitter.com/osqHSQ00pJ— Jacob Hoag (@ByJacobHoag) October 19, 2019
Two kneel downs later, Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman was embracing his players in celebration and the Pirate players stormed the field with a 24-20 victory.
“The last five years I think we’ve given our community a really good football game to watch,” Ingman said. “In this game, our guys are so tense in the beginning, that we do some uncharacteristic things early. All it took was for us to just settle in and remember this was just a football game.”
In an offensive showcase in the second half, the Pirates got the edge and in turn got the only defensive stop of the second half on a 3rd-and-5 incompletion.
The win is the first for the senior class and all but guarantees a playoff spot for the Pirates.
.@j_busha sneaks it to @j2easy_ for a 8-yard touchdown pass. XP is blocked so it remains a field goal lead.@CHSTarponFB 20@PCHSPiratesFB 1711:51 4Q#SunPreps pic.twitter.com/Bn5dr6Wk2V— Jacob Hoag (@ByJacobHoag) October 19, 2019
KEY PLAYS: Port Charlotte (7-1, 2-1) opened the game with a scoring drive capped with a 43-yard rushing touchdown up the Pirate sideline by Rogers.
For the first stretch it was all Pirates, who held the Tarpons on third down on their opening defensive series and forced an interception by Steffan McGowan on the second.
But the Tarpons (5-3, 0-3) were able to steal the momentum right back with linebacker Eric Hasier intercepting a pass that bounced off the chest of Solomon Luther.
Charlotte drove right down the field and scored on a 5-yard dash to the pylon by Busha. The Tarpons converted the two-point conversion on the pass from Busha to Jake Sheets to take a 1-point lead.
Port Charlotte added a 23-yard field goal by kicker Trevin Howard with 1:14 left in the half.
Charlotte opened up the second half with a six-play, 50-yard drive that ended with a 38-yard bomb over the middle to Freddie Fletcher to give the Tarpons their first lead.
Port Charlotte responded quickly when Rogers escaped the pocket and bought time to find Luther in the corner of the end zone, just getting his feet down to make it 17-14 with 2:23 left in the third quarter.
The offenses continued to open it up and Charlotte retook the lead with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Busha to Jeremiah Harvey, but a missed extra point kept it a 3-point game.
The Pirates found themselves in a familiar spot with a chance to score from the 1-yard line and went to their go-to play, a quarterback sneak from Rogers, which gave them the lead.
.@k1ngb3ar5, who I benched in fantasy, scores his third TD of the game on a QB sneak. I did not expect a shootout.@PCHSPiratesFB 24@CHSTarponFB 207:23 4Q#SunPreps pic.twitter.com/qccxpC8yFs— Jacob Hoag (@ByJacobHoag) October 19, 2019
KEY STATS: Rogers finished the game 6-of-12 passing for 112 yards and a touchdown, adding 89 yards and two scores on 22 rushes. Ja’Nyrein Washington had 10 carries for 52 yards and Jaylan Turner served as the change of pace back with 41 yards. Luther had two catches for 57 yards and a score. Devin Hunter had a sack and Howard went 3-for-3 on PATs.
For Charlotte, Busha finished 12 of 19 for 114 yards and two touchdowns and added another 80 and a score on the ground. Fletcher caught five passes for 70 yards and a score.
WHAT IT MEANS: For the Pirates, it’s a big victory over a rival that’s had their number for quite some time and secures them a spot in the playoffs. For Charlotte, they have now lost their three biggest games so far — all in district — and may need some help, but will have to wait until Tuesday to see how it affected their RPI.
QUOTE: “Both teams played hard tonight, but we didn’t get a timely stop there in the second half,” Charlotte coach Binky Waldrop said. “We moved the ball, they moved the ball. Tough game to lose, but we’ll bounce back. Just what a great game it was tonight.”
“Our defense gave up a touchdown coming out of the half, so I told the offense we had to respond,” Rogers said of the third quarter score. “If we respond, the defense will respond. I had to start something. It feels good, but the seniors probably feel better than me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.