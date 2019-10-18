Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 83F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 77F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.