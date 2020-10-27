The Port Charlotte High boys golf team sits in 14th place at the state championships at Mission Inn Golf Course at Howey-in-the-Hills after shooting a +63.
Zach Starkey led the Pirates with a 9-over 81, followed by Eddie Lainhart (+11), Stephen Lomski (+18), Caleb Campos (+25) and Jeffrey Vivian (+38).
"I think that they did a great job today," Port Charlotte boys golf coach Rodney Taylor said. "This course at Mission Inn is tough. It doesn't matter if it's your first time or fifth time playing it. The best that we've finished at states is 13th. We're in a great spot to tie that mark.
"Hopefully tomorrow we can make up a few shots and hope for the best."
