WAUCHULA — By the time Port Charlotte’s Edd Guerrier had a chance to play in games last year, the score was typically too lopsided for the then-freshman to make a difference.
Now, however, the sophomore has become the featured back for the Pirates (4-3) and showed just why on Friday night — rushing 16 times for 220 yards and three touchdowns to help his team beat Hardee, 36-26, in a must-win district game at Wildcats Stadium.
The win means the Pirates’ game next week at Sebring will determine the district championship.
“It feels good that I have a chance now to show what I can actually do,” Guerrier said. “I’m having a lot of fun running the ball this year.
“I believed in the O-line tonight, and it worked. It feels good to be playing for a district championship next week, but our goal is beyond districts.”
Though the Pirates won by two scores, there were moments when the win was in question.
Hardee (3-5) put together a 70-yard touchdown drive on the opening series of the game — scoring on a 40-yard keeper by quarterback Kellon Lindsey, who showed off his speed all night to the tune of 12 carries for 103 yards.
However, the Pirates answered back immediately with a long drive of their own that they capped with a 3-yard run by Guerrier.
Port Charlotte would eventually take the lead one drive later when Bryce Eaton hit Alex Perry on a slant route and the senior receiver blew by the Wildcats secondary for a 53-yard touchdown connection.
Even with the lead, however, Port Charlotte and Hardee would go back-and-forth until the fourth quarter when the Pirates offense and Guerrier put the game away.
Leading, 20-19, after a Wildcats’ touchdown to open the fourth quarter, the Pirates handed the ball off to Guerrier on three straight plays — for runs of 28, 20 and 17 yards — to score and go up, 28-19, after Eaton connected with Jamal Streeter on the subsequent two-point conversion.
Though the Wildcats would score once more, the Pirates responded with one more scoring drive as Eaton found Streeter for an 8-yard score.
Finally, Tadah Wesley intercepted Lindsey and the Wildcats to secure the win.
“We knew it would be a tough game,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. “One thing about Hardee County is they play hard. They played their brains out, and we had to match them.
“We continue to grow up every week. Down the stretch you saw sophomores like Edd Guerrier and Jamal Streeter make plays. That’s confidence that comes from playing at the varsity level. It’s pretty cool to watch some of our guys improve across the season.”
Key plays: The 53-yard touchdown pass to Perry gave Port Charlotte the lead for the remainder of the game and a 14-10 advantage heading into halftime.
A 58-yard run by Guerrier on the first drive of the second half set the tone for the rest of the game, and led to a short touchdown run by the sophomore — extending the Pirates’ lead.
A fumble by Dontae Smith in the second half proved costly, allowing the Hardee touchdown that brought the game to 20-19.
Key stats: The Pirates rushing attack kept the clock moving and gave them good field position all night long. In total, they rushed 27 times for 266 yards and three touchdowns.
Hardee, on the other hand, rushed 33 times for 207 yards and two scores.
The Pirates held Hardee to three field goal attempts — making two — in what proved to be the difference in the game as Port Charlotte scored five touchdowns.
What it means: The Pirates are still in the hunt for the district championship. After knocking off Booker, and now Hardee, Sebring is the final district foe standing in Port Charlotte’s way of an automatic playoff berth.
The two teams will match up next Friday at Sebring at 7:30 p.m.
Quote: “It’s a game-changer. We told the kids, tonight starts the first round of our playoffs. It’s win or go home. If we lost tonight we could have forced a three-way tie, but you don’t want to count on that.
“Now we have momentum and a district championship to play for. It would have been concerning if we dropped this, but now we have a good one at Sebring next week.” — Ingman on the importance of the win
