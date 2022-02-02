PORT CHARLOTTE - Port Charlotte had to withstand a fourth quarter comeback from Lemon Bay, but held on for a 57-49 victory in a Class 4A-District 12 girls basketball semifinal Wednesday night.
The top-seeded Pirates trailed by 26-21 at halftime, then shut out the Manta Rays in the third quarter by a 20-0 count.
Port Charlotte got back-to-back three pointers by Delaini Morris to first tie the score and then put the Pirates in front midway through the period. The lead grew to 43-26 in the fourth quarter before fourth-seeded Lemon Bay went on a 13-2 run to get back in the game.
“In the third quarter we came out and played like we were supposed to play,” Pirates coach Mike Progl said. “I think we played tight and a little nervous to start the game.
"I just had to get them regrouped and calmed down at halftime and make some little adjustments on stuff. Their shot selection was not very good in the first half.”
The Port Charlotte pressure forced numerous turnovers in the third quarter, but when Taylor Orris finally broke the drought with a pair of free throws with 6:42 to go in the fourth quarter, the Mantas began their comeback.
“We took away what we wanted to take away in the first half,” Lemon Bay coach Jason Jones said. “We talked about having composure in the third quarter, but we have young kids and we lost our composure a little bit.”
The Mantas got as close as four points in the final period, the last time when Breanna Carroll made a 3-pointer with 48 seconds left to make it 53-49. But Lemon Bay was forced to foul, and Yani Hall sank four foul shots in the final seconds to close out the game and send the Pirates on to Friday’s district final.
“In the third quarter we got them rattled, but in the fourth quarter they hit a couple of shots,” Progl said. “Sometimes you just need the ball to go through the rim a few times and your confidence gets back up. Suddenly that 17-point lead was down to four.
"But we came up clutch and Yani hit four straight free throws at the end and we finished it.”
Bryanna Griffiths led the Pirates with 17 points and 6 rebounds while Morris finished with 16 points, 9 boards and 4 steals. Orris had a monster game for Lemon Bay with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Maya Collins had 13 points, 4 assists and 5 steals.
"We could have laid down in the fourth quarter and we didn’t,” Jones said. “I couldn’t be prouder of these girls. They’ve grown over the season.”
The Mantas finished their season with a 10-14 record. The Pirates, now 17-8, will host DeSoto County for the district championship on Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.