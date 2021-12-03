ARCADIA — The Port Charlotte and DeSoto County teams aren’t rivals, even though they inhabit the same district this season.
It’s more like a bunch of friends getting together to compare notes and figure out how far they’ve come.
The Pirates improved to 2-0 with a 75-57 win where every point on both sides didn’t come without a fight.
“Tough-minded coach, tough-minded team,” DeSoto County coach Darrel Nicklow said of Port Charlotte.
“Those boys always play hard,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said of DeSoto. “You come into this gym, they play. You better get ready. They have good enough talent that if you’re not ready, they’ll give you a handful.”
Their words are not lip service – they come from a place of long-standing relationships. Rhoten is a former DeSoto County coach who had Nicklow and several of his assistants on staff. The crowd is dotted with Rhoten’s former players, including DeSoto girls basketball coach Ardine Primus.
“I coached her my very first year here,” Rhoten said. “You get to see them and give them a hug. It’s great to be here.”
The Pirates were really enjoying Arcadia when they jumped out to a 14-1 lead. The Bulldogs didn’t hit a shot from the field until the 1:09 mark of the first quarter when Nazir Gilchrist drained the first of several 3-point baskets.
“Nazir’s starting to understand what I’m saying when I tell him to come off a pick ready to shoot,” Nicklow said. “You’re not going to get any more clear space than you’re getting because they know you can shoot and they’re going to try to take that away.”
Port Charlotte was leading 30-14 midway through the second quarter when Alex Perry took an elbow to the eye and had to come out of the game. Playing without their leading scorer, the young Pirates held their own against the aggressive Bulldogs, though the remainder of the half became something of a free-for-all scrum.
At one point, freshman Jahyere Chin made a strong move against a DeSoto defender for a layup and was hit with a technical for flexing.
Chin and Khyre’ Ellis, another freshman, had solid nights – Chin scored 11 points while Ellis played well defensively – but miscues at times led to fouls, quick Bulldog passes or a Gilchrist trey.
“They’re young and it’s little things that they just don’t know,” Rhoten said. “When you don’t know, you don’t now. Or if you do know, being 14, 15 years old, their mind kind of wanders, I guess.
“They play hard. They do play hard,” Rhoten added. “It’s not for a lack of effort, so we just keep working.”
Gilchrist finished with a game-high 31 points, which was also a career high for him. Jamarri Redding added 13. What really damaged the Bulldogs’ chances was the free throw line, where they hit just 9 of 28 attempts.
“Turnovers and free throws hurt us and then we got in foul trouble” Nicklow said. “But we continued to fight and that was a good sight to see. The shots weren’t falling for us, but I liked the way they executed. Everything I’ve taught them, they tried.”
DeSoto County fell to 0-3 and will hit the road Tuesday to play at McKeel Academy.
Perry had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates, who will have a quick turnaround when they play Bradenton Christian on Saturday afternoon.
“It’s going to get real over the next week and a half,” Rhoten said. “It really starts to crank up tomorrow. We’re probably going to have to give a better effort than we did tonight.”
