NAPLES — By the time you read this, Laticia Nina will have finished her Gothic essay. She expected an all-nighter was necessary, perhaps with some ice cream, in order to hammer out the words and get it turned in on time.
Such is the life of a student-athlete.
The frantic, last-minute cram session was necessary after Nina and her teammates wrote the latest chapter in their quest for a state volleyball championship Wednesday night. The Pirates went into undefeated Barron Collier and knocked off the Cougars in five sets, 19-25, 25-16, 26-24, 22-25, 15-13.
Barron Collier entered the Class 5A Region 3 semifinal unbeaten and barely challenged. Only one team took the Cougars (17-1) to a fifth set before the Pirates came to town. They were a four-time defending region champion whose first two titles came at Port Charlotte's expense during Nina’s freshman and sophomore seasons.
“We lost here in the regional finals and it broke me both times,” Nina said. “Today, I didn’t want them to take another regional championship from us, a chance at one, anyway.”
Nina and her fellow seniors gathered to talk it through. All were on the same page. Nina, who said she is playing her final season of volleyball with no plans to play in college, didn’t want her career to end at Barron Collier, of all places.
“We just said to each other, this is our game,” Nina said. “I’ve never seen so much effort and drive. When we do what we do and we have this mindset, no one’s stopping us.”
Port Charlotte coach Christine Burkhart was confident the Pirates’ brutal schedule and the relative lack of competition on Barron Collier’s slate could work in her team’s favor. All the lessons learned were on display as Port Charlotte weathered Barron Collier’s best shot during the critical third set.
Port Charlotte (12-16) took a 24-16 lead and looked on its way to a rout when the Cougars pounded their way back into the match with eight consecutive points. The Pirates regrouped, then won when Alyssa Taylor and Alicia Kowalski teamed up for a set-winning block.
That was just one example among many of team-wide effort. Virtually the entire roster made plays Wednesday, especially to close out the match, from the serves of Skylar Ryan (4 aces) to the digs (18) and assists (46) of Laela Price.
It all was the perfect complement to Azyah Dailey (32 kills, 21 digs) and Nina (19 digs, 10 kills, 4 assists).
Barron Collier had looked sharp in winning the fourth set, but Burkhart said the Pirates were better built for the pressure-cooker of the first-to-15, winner-take-all fifth.
“(We) were very confident going into that fifth set,” she said. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight. We knew the toughest teams were us, Osceola, Barron Collier. We were the three best teams.”
Osceola’s season ended just before the playoffs with a COVID-19 outbreak, leaving Port Charlotte and Barron Collier as the overwhelming region favorites and making this semifinal meeting the most important stepping stone on the way to a possible state title run.
“We were stacked on this side, so we just knew how important this game was and they played their butts off,” Burkhart said.
She added Wednesday might have been the best the team had played all season.
“I really think that’s the five best sets we’ve played,” Burkhart said. “I feel like we could have closed out in the fourth, but that was just nerves.”
Nina admitted to shedding a few tears of joy following the final point as the rest of the team jumped around and dog-piled on the court. Then the “student” part of “student-athlete” reasserted itself again and her thoughts turned to that nagging essay. Her strength is fantasy. Gothic is a stretch.
“I’d rather write about fairy tales,” she said.
The conclusion of the Port Charlotte’s fairy tale season remains unwritten. Nina and the Pirates will get the opportunity to write the next chapter at 2 p.m. Saturday when they play host to Tampa-Robinson (14-5) for the region championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.