Through nine holes at the Golf Links of Charlotte Harbor on Monday morning, the Port Charlotte boys golf team trailed Hardee by one stroke and was in danger of ending its streak of five straight district championships.
However, the Pirates turned around their day on the back nine to pull away for a 17-stroke win over the Wildcats as they extended it to six district titles in a row.
“I was a little nervous at the turn though,” Pirates coach Rodney Taylor said. “I was keeping track of Hardee and they had a 38 and a 39 and had us by one through nine. So I knew it was gonna be tight.”
The comeback was ignited by senior Marc Kaneko-Fujii, who fired a 1-under 35 after shooting 4-over through the first nine holes — finishing with a 75, the low round of the day.
Eddie Lainhart (82), Zach Starkey (84) and Ben Goldman (89) also picked up their play as the day went on, giving the Pirates enough cushion to hold off the Wildcats.
However, it wasn’t readily apparent that Port Charlotte had won as the scores rolled in.
“I was nervous when I saw the scores come in at first,” Kaneko-Fujii said. “They played great, and good for them. But I feel like if I gave my best effort and tried my hardest, I would have been OK with losing.”
Fortunately for Kaneko-Fujii and his teammates, there wasn’t much to worry about as the Pirates’ depth — they were the only team with all four players breaking 90 — was too much to overcome.
But despite the win, Taylor is hoping his team can score better at Quail West Golf and Country Club next Monday in regionals as the Pirates attempt to qualify for the state tournament in back-to-back seasons.
“I saw a Facebook memory, and I saw a post of the first one we won in 2014,” Taylor said. “Every year since then it’s been an expectation that’s been set to win and advance like the team before them.
“We scored a 319 in 2014 and we had a 330 today, so we’re still higher than where we were then. We need to be at 319 or lower, probably, to go to states. Regionals is gonna be tough.”
Along with the Pirates, Hardee (347) and Lemon Bay (363) also advanced to regionals next Monday for finishing in the top three teams of the nine-team field.
The third-place finish came down to the wire for the Mantas as they waited for Ida Baker to turn in its final score.
“We don’t play against the Fort Myers schools during the year, so you have to follow them online,” Lemon Bay boys golf coach Jason Jones said. “So we come in with an 84 and a 91 and (Ida Baker) came in with an 86 and a 93, and then I’m starting to think, ‘OK, now we have a chance.’”
But the Mantas’ nerves were settled as Bulldogs’ final score came in at 100 — giving Lemon Bay a five-stroke advantage to advance.
“They really buy into what we’re selling,” Jones said. “They work hard, they grind it out and they push each other. They really set that goal and they got there. Our freshman, Chris Hallman, shot an 84 and that put us over the top.”
Individually, Bryce Hayse shot an 86 — forcing him into a two-hole playoff that he won by saving par on back-to-back holes with some clutch putting.
Kyle Tanner was the lone representative for DeSoto County, shooting a 90 to miss advancing as an individual by four strokes.
Snyder advances as an individual
Playing in the 3A District-12 tournament at Misty Creek Country Club, the Venice and North Port boys golf teams finished fourth and sixth, respectively out of the six-team field.
Neither team qualified to advance to regionals, but Ben Snyder of the Indians shot an 82 to advance as one of the three individuals not on a qualifying team.
He will represent Venice in regionals next Monday at Buckhorn Springs Golf Club.
GIRLS GOLF
Lady Mantas make it five in a row
Christain Chandler (88) and Hailey Lainhart (89) were two of three players to break 90 as they led the Lemon Bay girls golf team to its fifth consecutive district title on Monday afternoon at St. Andrews South Golf Club.
The Lady Mantas (408) comfortably led the field, followed by Charlotte (444) and Port Charlotte (457) in the four-team field.
Sara Tirb of Port Charlotte shot the low round of the day with an 87.
“Christain and Hailey have been that close all year long, so I was really happy for them,” Lemon Bay girls golf coach Darrell Roach said. “They helped carry the team. We didn’t play our best. It’s a really tough course and it was really hot out there. It started to take its toll, but we’re happy to get through.”
All three Charlotte County teams will advance to play at the Quarry next Tuesday (Oct. 22) as they look to finish as a top three team in their region to advance to the state tournament.
“I felt like it was going to be a struggle this year,” Roach said. “We needed players to step up and fill those shoes and we were struggling at the bottom. But everyone stepped up to pull their weight and carry us to the top.”
Lady Indians, two Lady Bobcats move on
With a third-place finish in its district tournament, the Venice Indians girls golf team punched its ticket to regionals next week at Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club.
Though the North Port Bobcats didn’t move on as a team with a fourth-place finish, they advanced two individuals — Kaitlyn Rogers (102) and Sydney Stevenson (107), who finished in the top three among players not already qualified through the team competition at Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club.
Venice was led by Julia Lewicki (87) Amelia Valery (88) and Lydia Vaccaro (90).
“Since I’ve been sick, I haven’t had a chance to practice much lately,” said Lewicki. “I’m not super happy with 87 because I had some bad holes. But, it’s alright. I’m not too mad about it. We get to play again next week, so that’s a good thing.”
For the Bobcats, 2019 marks the first year in the past three that they have qualified a player for regionals.
“This is nice. This is really nice. The girls worked really hard in the offseason and it all paid off today,” said North Port coach Mark Kemble. “I felt we had a pretty good chance of qualifying one. So, I’m thrilled that two made it through.”
