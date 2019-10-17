This year’s matchup between the Tarpons (5-2) and Pirates (6-1) promises to be an epic battle between two evenly matched teams.
But it may be difficult to top last year’s game which saw the Tarpons come from behind for a 21-14 victory.
Tonight’s matchup should be just as close and has all the makings of an instant classic. But who has the edge and what’s the path for each team to come out victorious?
Sun sports writers Jacob Hoag (Charlotte) and Vinnie Portell (Port Charlotte) dissect the path to victory for each team:
Jacob: Port Charlotte has a stout front seven that has been able to slow down nearly all running games they’ve faced. That could make for tough sledding for running backs Tai’Viahn Kelly and Ashar Thomas as well as quarterback John Busha. Against Palmetto last week — albeit a much stiffer front — the Tarpons were held to just 89 yards on 33 carries (2.7 YPC). The Pirates are most likely looking to take the run away first, which will leave the door open for some shots downfield. If there’s a weakness on the Pirate defense, it’s the secondary, despite Solomon Luther being one of Port Charlotte’s top players.
Vinnie: That puts pressure on the Pirates’ back end, trying to contain Charlotte’s explosive passing game — especially after former Tarpons quarterback Alex Muse torched the Pirates in last year’s game for 205 and two 60-plus yard scores. The Pirates don’t have a deep secondary beyond the ultra-athletic Luther, and their front seven has helped stuff opposing rushing attacks this season. Led by linebackers Devin Hunter and Josh Clerjuste, along with defensive ends Okten Logue and Noah Ryan, this unit will have to put pressure on Charlotte’s John Busha early and often.
Jacob: Defensively, it’s all about stopping the Pirate’s battering ram, Ja’Nyrein Washington. His success in the run game has enabled the Pirates to wear down defenses and milk the clock with over 600 yards and six touchdowns, so far. Taking away the run is priority No. 1 for both teams in this game and whichever team can open up the passing will have an immediate edge. Forcing Port Charlotte to pass will extend the game and offer more chances for the Tarpons to hit the big play.
Vinnie: The Pirates have controlled the clock and the score in most games this season by leaning on its run game. They’ve run the ball more than twice as much as they’ve passed it and Washington is a big reason why it’s worked. The senior has averaged 6.1 yards per carry on 104 attempts through seven games. On the other hand, if Port Charlotte can get its passing game in rhythm, it could be the easiest path to victory. The Pirates defense has allowed more than 21 points just once — a 47-7 loss to Palmetto — and if quarterback Logan Rogers can get going early, it may give the defense all the confidence it needs to hold the Tarpons.
Jacob: Last year, three plays essentially decided the game — a 60-yard jet sweep by Ashar Thomas, a 64-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Harvey and an 84-yard pass to Freddie Fletcher on 3rd-and-11 late in the fourth quarter. Both receivers return for this year’s matchup. Harvey has 18 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns, while Fletcher has 10 catches for 195 yards and one score. Chunk plays are the easiest way to turn momentum in the Tarpons favor.
Vinnie: Another key factor for the Pirates will be stopping the Tarpons from a quick start. Against Fort Myers and Riverdale, the Tarpons held a 14-0 lead just minutes into the game. That’s something that Port Charlotte must avoid at all costs, as its offense isn’t built to play from behind. Though that strategy didn’t work for Port Charlotte last year — as it held a 14-0 lead at halftime over the Tarpons in 2018 — Charlotte doesn’t have a player like Muse sitting on its bench this time around.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.