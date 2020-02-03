PORT CHARLOTTE — With 10 minutes to go before tipoff, the Cypress Lake girls basketball team had not arrived for their matchup with Port Charlotte in a Class 5A-District 11 quarterfinal Monday night.
The Panthers showed up minutes later, but with little time to warm up before the game. Cypress Lake scored the first basket of the game, only to see the Pirates score the next 51 points to take a 51-2 lead at halftime en route to a 75-7 victory over the shorthanded visitors, who had only eight players.
Meanwhile, the Pirates were able to play everybody on the bench for extended minutes as 12 Port Charlotte players found the scoring column.
“Everybody got to play and almost everybody on the team scored,” Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said. “They had fun. It was kind of nice to have a game where I could just sit and let them play.
“But the reality is it’s not going to be like that next round so they need to get prepared and we need to get back focused and everything.”
The Panthers were no match for the Pirates speed and quickness, as Port Charlotte forced numerous steals that led to fast-break points before Cypress Lake could get the ball across midcourt. Nicole Marshall led the way for the Pirates with 13 points. Lizz Joseph and Taylor Paille added 9 apiece for Port Charlotte and Sharina Hudson and Emily Larson had 7 each. The Pirates starters played only the first quarter and the first half of the third quarter as the second and third stringers played the rest of the way.
Next up for Port Charlotte (14-12) is a trip to Cape Coral to face Mariner (19-4) in the semifinals Wednesday. The Pirates defeated the Tritons, 52-37, last month, but Mariner received the second seed in the district tournament under the new FHSAA point system.
“I know a few of their players from travel ball and stuff, so I know their strengths and weaknesses,” Progl said. “It should be a good game. Our strength of schedule is pretty good. I tried to give the girls a harder schedule this year because they need to be battle tested if they want to try to do anything in the playoffs.”
Emma Hayman had all seven points for Cypress Lake, which finished its season with a record of 2-16.
DeSoto County advances
Ta'Nyah Smith scored 23 points to lead the DeSoto County girls basketball team to a 62-56 win over Mulberry in the district quarterfinals on Monday night.
The Lady Bulldogs got a full team effort as Genesis Goldwire (12 points), Zeri Tyler (11 points), Trenity Morales (8 points) ans Tamia Randolph (5 points) all chipped in to help keep the season alive.
DeSoto (11-9) will play at second-seeded McKeel Academy tonight in the district semifinals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Community Christian improved to 14-8 Monday night with a 83-59 victory over Gulf Coast Heat.
Ethan Bray had a triple double for the Mustangs with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists and Brandon Hill was right behind him with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
