Port Charlotte volleyball coach Christine Burkhart is not necessarily cocky about her team’s chances at unbeaten Barron Collier in Wednesday’s Class 5A-Region 3 semifinal.
But she is confident the 11-16 Pirates have what it takes to match up with the 17-0 Cougars, a team that owns a 3-1 victory against Fort Myers and two wins against the Community School of Naples.
The Pirates lost three times to the Green Wave and lost their twice to CSN.
“You saw where they beat Fort Myers? Is that what you’re going by? I never noticed that. Never looked that up,” Burkhart said jokingly. “You know, at the end of the day I’m still going to say, head-to-head, I think we are better.”
Burkhart identified the Cougars’ libero Isabella Velazquez and outside hitter Skylar English as the primary problems for Port Charlotte. English, in particular, presents a challenge. She is averaging 6.5 kills per set and has proven to be a dependable blocker.
“She’s a solid player and she finds the court well,” Burkhart said. “Our obvious defense is we’re going to try and shut her down. If we shut her down and keep them on system, we can win.”
Barron Collier likely will apply the same formula to Port Charlotte, which is led by Clemson commitment Azyah Dailey’s 382 kills, though Laticia Nina also is playing at a high level along the front in the postseason and was a huge part of Port Charlotte’s sweep of Naples last week.
Port Charlotte’s postseason play appears to be a night-and-day improvement over the regular season. The Pirates have been dominant in their four postseason matches so far, but Burkhart said appearances are deceiving and what people are seeing now is who the Pirates really are.
“People who don’t go to the playoffs don’t know this, but people who do know there’s a clean-cut fresh start between the regular season and the playoff season,” Burkhart said. “That’s what we really needed this season because we did have such a rough season as far as the schedule goes.”
Finding the mental edge that propelled Port Charlotte to the state semifinals a year ago has been somewhat elusive this year, but this particular match might be the catalyst.
“It’s going to be a battle for sure; it’s just whether or not my girls are ready to battle,” Burkhart said. “We can have the best team – and I do think we have the better team – but just this year we’ve lost a little bit of that mental edge. It’s something we haven’t been able to gain back, but I’m hoping this is it. This is the day.”
