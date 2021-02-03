As a high school basketball coach, few things can make one’s blood boil more than watching a dominant post player shooting 3-pointers and missing.
Such was the case on Wednesday night as Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl watched Bryanna Griffiths misfire from beyond the arc in the second quarter after she had imposed her will on Ida Baker during the first quarter.
Port Charlotte would eventually win the District 5A-11 semifinal with ease, 47-34, because the natural order of things was restored and Griffiths returned to feasting on Bulldogs in the paint.
“Bry, yes, you have a good outside shot, but you’re a beast inside so why are you settling?” Progl recalled telling Griffiths in the second half. “And she turned it up in the second half.”
The Pirates (16-9) took a 10-3 first quarter lead behind Griffiths and fellow post player Alysa Taylor, whom the smaller Bulldogs were helpless to defend – until they didn’t have to.
Port Charlotte inexplicably stopped punishing Ida Baker inside and resorted to bombing away from the perimeter. Less than two minutes into the third quarter, it was a one-possession game with the Pirates clinging to a 19-17 advantage.
“If the wheels are on and they’re greased and rolling, why are we changing it?” Progl said. “That’s what I was trying to express to them.”
Progl called a timeout immediately after the lead dwindled to two points and reiterated his call for pounding the ball inside. The message was received, especially by Griffiths, who promptly spearheaded a 12-0 run by scoring 10 points and blocking two shots.
Delaini Morris got in on the act as well, vulturing rebounds on the back side for easy baskets as the Pirates’ lead ballooned back to double digits, where it would remain the rest of the way.
In the second half, Port Charlotte attempted just two shots outside the lane. Griffiths finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. Morris added 8 points while Taylor had 6 points and 8 rebounds.
Port Charlotte will now travel to Cape Coral (18-5) to play for the District 5A-11 title against the Seahawks, who crushed Mariner, 60-35. Port Charlotte knocked off Cape Coral 36-33 in the season’s second week.
“Cape Coral’s a very good team. They’ve hosted the championship for eight or nine years in a row,” Progl said. “We played them earlier in the year and it was an ugly game. It was a slugfest and they didn’t play very well, we didn’t play very well. We know we’re going to have our work cut out for us.”
