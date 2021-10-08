PORT CHARLOTTE — Sophomore Edd Guerrier ran for 135 yards on 20 carries, including a 7-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to provide the difference-making points for Port Charlotte in a 20-15 victory over Riverdale.
Senior Alex Perry came up big in three different ways for the Pirates, hauling in a 57-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Eaton, picking off a pass while playing safety, converting a fake punt early and drilling a punt late to the Riverdale 6.
In between, senior kicker Trevin Howard drilled field goals of 42 and 43 yards, while the Pirates defense came up with multiple big stops to keep Riverdale’s herd of running backs from getting in rhythm.
It wasn’t all pretty for Port Charlotte, though. Another Eaton-to-Perry touchdown was wiped out by a penalty and a botched snap blew up another field goal attempt. In all, Port Charlotte had 10 penalties for 80 yards.
With the win, Port Charlotte improved to 3-3 on the season and heads into a bye week. Afterward, the Pirates will turn their attention to the District 5A-12 title chase with a road trip to Hardee on Oct. 22.
KEY PLAYS: The Port Charlotte special teams also blocked a punt. … Sal Keene fell on Riverdale’s desperation onside kickoff to end the Raiders’ hopes. … When Dontae Smith fumbled the ball on Port Charlotte’s first possession of the second half, the Pirates’ defense came up big. Riverdale started the drive in Port Charlotte’s red zone, but couldn’t punch it in, settling for a field goal.
KEY STATS: Eaton finished 6 of 15 passing for 105 yards. … Perry had 73 yards on three catches, including the touchdown. … The Pirates held Riverdale to 157 rushing yards and 82 passing yards (63 coming on Jaheim Clarke’s 63-yard, catch-and-run touchdown for the game’s final score). … Port Charlotte finished with 281 total yards, with 176 coming on the ground.
WHAT IT MEANS: Port Charlotte’s offense is as close as it has been all season to clicking. The defensive front has been consistent and occasionally dominant and the Pirates’ defensive backfield appears to be solidified with Perry holding down center field. Guerrier looks like a franchise running back after his second consecutive game of 100-plus yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.