CAPE CORAL — Every time the Port Charlotte High School girls basketball team plays against Cape Coral, it’s a slobberknocker.
In their regular season matchup, Port Charlotte limped away with a 36-33 home win.
On Friday, playing for the District 5A-11 championship on the road, the Pirates found a way to score some points, while Cape Coral couldn’t buy a basket the entire first half and never recovered.
Alysa Taylor scored 16 points to lead four Pirates in double figures as they pulled away from Cape Coral for a wire-to-wire 56-35 win.
“It ain’t worth it if it’s easy. We worked together. We had some issues to fight through as a team. It made us stronger and they understand to follow the game plan, let the coaches coach, and you guys do your job,” Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said.
Taylor got going early for Port Charlotte (17-9), scoring 10 of her points in the opening quarter as the Pirates jumped out to a quick lead and were never really threatened the rest of the night.
“We played lock down defense. We were very fundamental and very good on our help side, which we’ve worked on in practice,” Taylor said. “We looked at the film and got good coaching and we had a game plan going in.”
Port Charlotte did a good job getting to the foul line, putting Cape Coral (18-6), which dressed only eight players, into early foul trouble, with two eventually fouling out.
Meanwhile, the Pirates totally stifled the Seahawks offense, holding them to 10 points in the first half and leaving their top player, Sierra Moore, with 2 points at halftime, thanks in part to Cape Coral’s total inability to put the ball in the hole.
By the time Moore finally got going, leading the team with 16 points, it was too late as the Pirates gradually built their lead, not letting the lead shrink below 12 in the second half as Aryianna Lockey-Progl, who was shut out in the first half, added 12 in the second, mostly from the free throw line.
“I knew I had to get my head in the game and work as part of the team and not as an individual,” Lockey-Progl said.
Bryana Griffiths scored 11 points, while Delaini Morris added 10. All the Pirates points came from their starters.
Progl said there will be time to scout their first opponent. In the meantime, the main objective for the team, which has won seven of its last eight, to rest.
“The way the whole year has gone, we need them to rest their legs and go through some schemes for whoever we are playing,” Progl said. “and be ready for regionals next week.”
