VENICE — The Venice High girls basketball team has used an aggressive defense to stymie opponents during a hot start.
However, the Lady Indians (4-2) were given a taste of their own medicine as Port Charlotte (6-2) rallied for a 46-40 win at the TeePee on Monday night.
“It’s different than what we’ve been seeing, but we see it in practice all the time,” Venice coach Jeremy Martin said of the Pirates’ aggressive defensive approach. “We just couldn’t make a shot, either. It’s been a long time since we only scored 40.”
Venice pressured Port Charlotte immediately, forcing three first-quarter turnovers as it kept the Pirates from making a shot from the field until Bryanna Griffiths (game-high 13 points) hit a short jumper with 19 seconds remaining.
The Indians stretched their lead to 17-8 early in the second quarter as Addison Ivery hit a 3-pointer and Mickey Carr hit a shot on the team’s first two shot attempts in the quarter.
That lead wouldn’t last long, though, as Griffiths and Delaini Morris (nine points, 10 rebounds) sparked Port Charlotte with a quick five points each — taking a 25-21 lead into halftime.
“They’re a very disciplined team and they’re quick and they’re physical,” Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said. “I don’t want to say we took anything for granted, but it was kind of like a punch-in-the-face wake-up call. We can’t think that just because we’re athletic that we can just do whatever we want.
“They really started to hone in for the second quarter. (Griffiths) got some big shots to get us going, and then we hit some three’s that pushed us over the hump.”
Once Port Charlotte seized the lead, everything seemed to come easier for the Pirates.
While the third quarter was sloppy for both sides — nine turnovers for the Pirates and six for the Indians — Port Charlotte stayed out in front by limiting the Venice offense.
The Indians were missing one of their top scorers as freshman Tessa O’Leary sat on the bench with her right leg in a cast, sitting out with a fractured growth plate.
Other players stepped up in O’Leary’s absence, like Makenna Wright adding seven points and three steals, Ivery contributing three points and five steals and Zoe O’Leary recording eight points and five boards, but it wasn’t enough as the lead slipped away.
Trailing, 36-31, to open the fourth quarter, Port Charlotte had an answer at every turn for Venice.
Four players — Morris, Griffiths, Taylor Paille and Aryianna Lockey-Progl — each scored in the final quarter, maintaining the lead long enough to play keep-away from the Indians over the final two minutes.
“Port Charlotte has always been at that level we’re trying to get to,” Martin said. “It was a big game for us. I’ve been thinking about this game since we scheduled it.”
