BRADENTON – It wasn’t a masterpiece, but it was something worthy of hanging on the refrigerator.
Port Charlotte jumped out an early lead and relied on its defense to keep an athletic Bradenton Southeast in check for a 17-7 win Friday night.
Edd Guerrier broke off an 83-yard run, then followed with a 1-yard plunge to put Port Charlotte on the board halfway through the first quarter and the Pirates would never trail.
Christian Weatherhead caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Eaton and Trevin Howard drilled a 34-yard field goal shortly after the Seminoles (1-1) got on the board in the third quarter.
Throughout, the Pirates’ defensive line put on a clinic of digging ditches and burying Southeast offensive linemen. Jaekwon Pringle, Tyrell Luther, Sam Luther, Charlie Vanamburg, Vincent Chavez and Grant Laballister all recorded tackles for losses or sacks, limiting the effectiveness of quarterback Darvin Searls, whose forte is ad-libbing and scrambling.
“That QB was a freak,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. “We’ve have him wrapped up, then Houdini. Athletically, we’d be in position, and he’d put us out of positions. Luckily, we limited the scramble and big play.
“And the defensive line, pursuit-wise, played with their hair on fire.”
The Pirates defense held Southeast to just 34 rushing yards on 33 carries while Searls completed 20 of 34 passes for 147 yards and was intercepted on the game’s last play.
Guerrier finished with 145 total yards on 11 touches, including 121 rushing yards on 9 carries. Port Charlotte totaled 164 rushing yards and 103 passing yards.
“We won, that’s an improvement,” Ingman said. “Reality is, with nine sophomores starting, there’s no such thing as a bad win right now.”
Port Charlotte improved to 1-1 ahead of a road trip to Bishop Verot next Friday.
