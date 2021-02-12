PORT CHARLOTTE — Port Charlotte High School boys basketball coach Kip Rhoten was treating his newest District 5A-11 championship trophy like the Stanley Cup, passing it on to all his players, taking pictures with it with his seniors, and letting his kids hold it.
It was fitting for Rhoten to share the wealth, which is what his team did on the court on the way to a 62-39 victory over Mariner for Port Charlotte’s second consecutive district championship.
Alex Perry led all scorers with 24 points, many on dunks, while Caleb Campos came off the bench for 10 points, eight of them in a decisive second quarter where the Pirates outscored Mariner 20-8 to virtually put the game out of reach.
“The bench came through big time. They work hard just like everyone else and they deserve it. When you hold Mariner to the lowest point total of the season, that says something,” Rhoten said. “Logan Rogers got into foul trouble and Jahmari (Johnson) came in and did a great job.”
Mariner (14-8) took an early 14-11 lead late in the first quarter, but the Pirates found another gear and took a 17-14 lead after one quarter.
That’s when Campos and Johnson, the two sophomores, along with Perry, took over, breaking Mariner’s press for easy baskets and getting them into foul trouble.
“When the starters sit down, we have to step up. If they’re in foul trouble, we have to play good defense and stay under control,” Campos said. “Our energy in practice helps us get through. They’re tired in the third quarter and we’re not.”
“After the start of the game with the adrenaline and quickness, we settled in and it became a lay-up fest,” Rhoten said. “They left the basket wide open. If you want to press, fine, but don’t leave the basket open.”
Port Charlotte (16-3) led 37-22 at the half and though Mariner cut the lead to 10 in the third quarter, the Pirates reset, used long possessions to drain the clock and bide their time until the easy baskets came.
That meant a Perry dunkfest late.
“We had that football connection again, it all came back. The fast breaks were open today,” Perry said. “We’re a guard-oriented team. When they press us, that means easy buckets for us.”
Navari Johnson added 12 for Port Charlotte, and Jahmari Johnson came off the bench to score nine.
The Pirates will host Barron Collier in the first round of regionals. Collier lost its District 5A-12 championship game to Naples.
Zach Everly led Mariner with 12 points which will have to travel to Naples.
“Port Charlotte was just tougher than us. They made more shots, rebounded better and 39 points isn’t going to cut it,” Mariner coach Ryan Hercek said. “We tried to speed the game up, but it’s hard to press when you’re in foul trouble.”
